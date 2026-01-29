Triumph Reveals a Limited Edition Cafe Racer, Ducati Primed to Refresh Diavel V4

This week, we have the usual diverse news offerings to glaze the palate:

Triumph is releasing a limited edition of their Speed Twin 1200 in a very nice cafe racer package, complete with a “Competition Green and Aluminium Silver” livery. Stark Future’s new partnership with a Chinese company is working to reduce charging time to a ten-minute inconvenience. Buell Motorcycle Co. has secured a federal loan of $10 million dollars in pursuit of their continued expansion. IP filings show that Ducati believes their Diavel V4 is due for a very nice update – and based on the paperwork, we can assume some sweet componentry upgrades. MotoGP’s teams are revealing their livery in anticipation of what will likely be the group’s largest and most digitally-available season yet.

Let’s begin with Triumph’s new cafe racer, shall we?

Triumph to Release Limited 800-Unit Run of 2026 Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition

New Clip-On Bars and an Exclusive Paint Scheme

A view of Triumph’s Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition. Media sourced from Triumph Motorcycles.

Triumph is leaning hard into its heritage this week with a welcome surprise: The drop of their new limited beauty, the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition. Positioned at the very top of the Speed Twin range, this big-bore bike marries a dedicated, tucked riding position with Hinckley’s high-spec Speed Twin 1200 RS chassis.

Changes/new stuff for this drop of 800 units includes a low, aggressive profile via a sweet new set of clip-on handlebars; the passenger pegs have also been taken off (though the bike apparently still comes with them in case you change your mind) and a brown bullet seat now shows off a removable cowl, while the exterior boasts an exclusive Competition Green and Aluminium Silver paint scheme with hand-painted gold coachlines.

Mechanically, Triumph has given us a 1200cc Bonneville twin delivering 103.5 horsepower (at 7,750 rpm) and 83 foot-pounds or 112 Nm of torque. This grunt accompanies fully-adjustable Marzocchi forks and Öhlins rear shocks, while stoppage is represented in the form of Brembo Stylema calipers.

Naturally, Triumph’s Chief Technical Officer is excited at the Speed Twin’s new look:

“Taking inspiration from the British cafe racer scene of the 1960s… the Cafe Racer Edition will appeal to collectors and regular riders alike, offering more distinction and exclusivity, as well as combining heritage influence with premium specification.” – Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles (Triumph)

Each unit comes with a unique Certificate of Authenticity. To see the full gallery of this 800-unit limited release, head over to Triumph Motorcycles’ Media Kit.

Electric Everything: Stark Future’s New Partnership Moves Toward 10-Minute Charge

New Collaboration with Wanxiang A123 Focuses on Making Batteries More Efficient

A vuiew of the individuals responsible for the amazing changes connected with a more efficient EV battery format at Stark Future (and partners). Media sourced from Stark Future.

A Barcelona-based EV company called Stark Future has entered a strategic partnership with Wanxiang A123 to make batteries more efficient units by mass-producing the 26120 cylindrical cell.

Why is this big? There are a number of facts to confirm before answering, but it’s safe to say that this company is single-handedly tackling a complete reorganization of the innards of certain EV batteries from the proverbial ground up.

Let’s start with the facts of this whole topic:

The heavier the battery (for the power offered), the shorter the range.

Our current electric motorcycle industry manufacturer pool contains LiveWire and Zero Motorcycles, both of which use batteries with 21700 or 18650 cells that sit between 200 and 260 Wh/kg. To get 100 miles of highway range at 240 Wh/kg, battery packs for these bikes easily creep up to or beyond the weight of the rider, with some weighing as much as 200 pounds.

That is a lot of poundage interfering with the bike’s power and range potential.

26120 cylindrical cells could result in a lighter battery with the same or even better specs for range and charging capabilities.

The EV industry currently runs on “hand-me-down” batteries from the automotive industry that house a format originally designed for cars. Most electric bikes use the same small, cylindrical cells found in a Tesla (the 21700 format). Because these cells are so small, thousands of cells have to be packed together with miles of wiring and heavy plastic casing just to make a battery big enough to move a motorcycle, let alone give it enough grunt and range to impress ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) bike fans.

We’re told by Stark Future’s press release that 26120 cylindrical cells are in a format designed specifically for motorcycles with great heat transfer allowing for more aggressive riding. 30% more energy than what’s currently on the market while weighing less? That’s utter gold for today’s EV industry.

Bottom line, Stark Future and their partner – Wanxiang A123 – say that we can look forward to an energy density of these same 26120 cylindrical cells giving off ~330 Wh/kg and ultra-fast charging that can top up a bike in just 10 to 15 minutes. With Wanxiang A123 joined by Stark’s previous partner EVE Energy, production is expected to scale quickly across global markets.

Anton Wass, CEO & Founder of Stark Future, is quite ready for this new take on EV motorcycle batteries:

“Motorcycles deserve their own battery architecture, not hand-me-downs from the car industry. With 26120, we unlock capacity and reduce weight while improving charge time. It’s a step change for electric performance.” – Anton Wass, CEO & Founder of Stark Future (Stark Future)

For the full breakdown of Stark’s “motorcycle-first” battery architecture, be sure to read the official Stark press release.

Buell Secures $10M Federal Loan to Scale Super Cruiser Production

Production to Increase 25x as Backlog Demand Hits Record Highs

A side view of Buell’s Super Cruiser. Media sourced from Buell Motorcycle Co.

Buell Motorcycle Co. just received a massive vote of confidence from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), which has approved a federal loan of $10 million under the “Make More in America” initiative that began in 2022. This funding is specifically earmarked to support Buell in clearing a massive backlog of preorders that have been received for the company’s Super Cruiser, which launched into production in late 2025.

According to the coverage provided by Michigan News Live, the loan followed a $972,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant that was provided in the second quarter of last year; now, this new EXIM-approved chunk will be used to, “buy tools, manufacturing equipment, and make facility upgrades as [Buell] seeks to boost production.”

“We’re a vehicle company that competes with Ducati, Harley Davidson, Indian, BMW Motorcycles, and we’re doing it on a very conservative West Michigan budget… so to have that government support is very helpful because it’s at a critical point for us… We’ve got a huge backlog of customer orders and demand…[and] we’re working with our suppliers to increase production. [Preparation for that] includes some expansion in the factory to …do the ramp up that’s been going on over the last two years and will continue for the next five years.” – Bill Melvin, CEO, Buell Motorcycle Co. (Michigan News Live)

All told, Buell Motorcycle Co. celebrates roughly 6,000 preorders for the Super Cruiser, representing more than $120 million in potential revenue. Work is also underway to add 162 workers to the approximate 60 individuals currently working under Buell in the realization of the company’s current lineup, which showcases the Hammerhead 1190, the 1190SX naked variant, the SuperTouring, and the flagship Super Cruiser.

To follow movement at Buell Motorcycle Co., be sure to visit the Buell Newsroom.

Rumor Has It: Ducati’s Primed to Refresh the Diavel

Leaked Design Filings Show RS-Inspired Updates and More

design filings showing new changes brewing in Bologna for the Diavel. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

It’s been three years since the Granturismo V4 debuted in the Diavel, and new IP filings in Europe suggest a mid-life refresh is about to drop.

While a casual observer might miss the nuances, CycleWorld’s Ben Purvis has found design registrations to show a “Muscle Roadster” with a more aggressive but leaner aesthetic borrowed from the company’s top-bracket RS variant. A new split five-spoke wheel design takes over the bike’s usual machined rims, while the bodywork around the air intakes has been resculpted.

Meanwhile, the Diavel’s horizontal fin has shifted below the bike’s centerline, and new radiator cowls appear to be two-part units. This last, in particular, suggests that Team Red will soon use contrasting splashes of color in a big to show off the machine’s shoulders. Other changes include a new plastic cover behind the right-hand cowl (which now hides wiring), as well as a tweaked and melded quad-pipe exhaust system with a new heatshield.

While no engine updates are confirmed as of yet, we’ve also been told there is a possibility of updates to the electronic suspension, thanks in part to what appear to be wiring harnesses on the forks in the filings.

For more information on the leaked paperwork, head over to the deep dive at Cycle World.

MotoGP: 2026 Season Update

New Liveries, Testing Schedule and More

A view of the race grid. Media sourced from The Race.

Launch season is officially in full swing, and as the 2026 MotoGP grid takes shape, a sea of orange has emerged brighter than ever. With KTM and its partner teams unifying their aesthetic, the distinction between factory and satellite operations becomes…. Rather blurred, to be honest.

Are we complaining? Far from it – especially considering the previous year’s worth of sheer grunt work KTM underwent to remain on the MotoGP grid.

Here’s what we can expect for the MotoGP 2026 season thus far:

Unified Front: KTM and Tech3 Go “Full Orange”

Red Bull KTM and Tech3 pulled the covers off their 2026 challengers yesterday (on January 27). Now, all four RC16s sport nearly identical looks in KTM orange and dark blue, proving the OEM’s goal of acting as a cohesive four-bike factory effort.

The rider lineup remains formidable, too:

Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder anchor the factory squad

Tech3—now under the leadership of ex-F1 boss Guenther Steiner—boasts the duo of Maverick Viñales and Enea Bastianini.

Centennial Red: Ducati Lenovo Marks 100 Years

Ducati celebrated its centenary at the Madonna di Campiglio resort, unveiling a 2026 livery that nods to the brand’s storied past. The Desmosedici GP26 now sports a darker shade of red accented with white “racing lines.”

While reigning champion Marc Marquez continues to forgo the #1 plate for his iconic #93, Pecco Bagnaia looks to reclaim the consistency that eluded him in 2025. Marquez, chasing an eighth premier-class title, is also focused on healing from the shoulder surgery he needed in late 2025.

The V4 Era: Yamaha’s Radical Departure

Perhaps the most significant technical shift comes from Pramac Yamaha. For the first time since 2002, The Race tells us that Yamaha has abandoned its inline-four architecture for a new V4-powered prototype. The arrival of WorldSBK superstar Toprak Razgatlioglu rides alongside Jack Miller, marking a total reset as the “Blue Shift” plan enters its second phase.

Meanwhile, a reminder that the RNF MotoGP team will swap Yamaha bikes for Aprilias in 2023, having signed a deal with the Italian manufacturer (The Race). With that information front and center, Trackhouse Aprilia has revealed a double identity: An aggressive corporate look and an iconic Gulf Oil livery to be run at five specific rounds for this season.

The official Shakedown Test begins January 29. That’s tomorrow!

Don’t forget to wait for the full 2026 pre-season schedule, and be sure to visit the official calendar at MotoGP.com.