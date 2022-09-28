Gone with the Plaid: 2023 Honda Monkey Sports Checkered Livery

On this bright, cheery, sunny Wednesday (insert sarcasm for the opposite end of the weather radar), we bring you Honda’s newest refreshed face.

Meet the all-new Honda Monkey, featuring that same, iconic pea-shooter heart capable of *just* enough pony power to get you from point A to point B in style.

As of yesterday, that 2023 style is halfway between Wallace and Buffalo plaid – and if you’re thinking, ‘not my circus, not my monkeys,’ fair…just stop splitting your banana over the particulars and at least take a gander at the MPG ratio.

RideApart describes this wee scoot as being dressed like “a mid-’90s teen comedy involving the makeover of a supposed nerd,” and we dig the homage to my childhood.

Featuring a “color-matched frame, forks, swingarm, and rear springs” (and that unavoidably fun plaid seat), the 2023 Monkey sports the kind of style choice you’d find in downtown England, sandwiched between a Paddison’s of Pickering, W Armstrong & Son, and ‘The Hip Store.’

It’s fun, it’s funky, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the helmet o’ choice was complemented by bristles straight out of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride…

You know who else has facial hair on lockdown?

“For 23YM the Monkey will be available in the new Pearl Shining Black and updated Banana Yellow and Pearl Nebula Red that all feature colour-matched frame, forks, swingarm and rear springs, plus the classic tartan seat cover and stylish tank infills that reference the classic Monkey style from the late 1960s,” states the relevant press release.

“Nothing changes mechanically for 2023 (23YM) but three brand-new, ultra-retro paint options mean that pocket-sized Monkey fun has never looked so good.”

The all-new 2023 Honda Monkey, complete with plaid seat. Media sourced from RideApart.

That means the Honda Monkey’s 124.9cc capable of nine pretty Shetland ponies still bags a neat 56mph top speed and an astounding 188mpg in fuel efficiency (via UnCrate).

Be sure to check out the original Honda EU press release, stay tuned for other updates that come trickling down the proverbial pipeline, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.