Race-spec Riding: The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450
The FS 450 is not a motorcycle for the amateur rider. It’s a thoroughbred sports machine and one of the most fearsome non-road-legal motorcycles in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. Built upon years of combined Husqvarna Motorcycles and KTM sports know-how, the FS 450 is the ultimate competition-spec Supermoto for riders looking for unparalleled handling and maneuverability for closed-course racing.
Under the proverbial hood, the FS 450 features a European-made 449.9 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces an impressive 63 horsepower and approximately 33 lb-ft of peak torque. The engine is powerful, and the performance has been maximized by the FS 450’s lightweight frame and premium hardware, such as WP’s XACT suspension, and top-of-the-line Brembo brakes.
The engine is powerful and the chassis boasts some of the best hardware on the market, but what elevates the FS 450 above the competition is the shopping list of riding aids. The most notable of these include two selectable engine maps, advanced traction control, and the smart addition of race-worthy launch control.
Again, this isn’t a motorcycle for those who don’t know what they’re doing. It’s for riders and racers who are looking for surgical precision handling from a compact and powerful motorcycle.
For 2021, the FS 450 is available exclusively in Husqvarna’s company colors of white with yellow and blue details.
The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 starts at $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD
- Key Features:
- WP XACT suspension
- Suter anti-hopping clutch
- Unique carbon composite sub-frame
Main Specs
- Engine: 449.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 63 HP
- Torque: 33 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 226.6 lbs (102.8 kg)
- Seat Height: 35 in (890 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 450 SMR
- Honda CRF450R
- Suzuki DR-Z400 SM
2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Specifications
Engine
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Power
|63 HP
|Power in KW
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|95 mm x 63.4 mm
|Clutch
|Suter slipper clutch, Magura Hydraulics
|Displacement
|449.9 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Lubrication
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|102.8 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|7 l
|Front brake disc diameter
|310 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|220 mm
|Front brake
|Disc brake
|Rear brake
|Disc brake
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Front suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Ground clearance
|290 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Seat height
|890 mm
|Steering head angle
|63.9 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|285 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|266 mm
