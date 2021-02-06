Race-spec Riding: The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450

The FS 450 is not a motorcycle for the amateur rider. It’s a thoroughbred sports machine and one of the most fearsome non-road-legal motorcycles in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. Built upon years of combined Husqvarna Motorcycles and KTM sports know-how, the FS 450 is the ultimate competition-spec Supermoto for riders looking for unparalleled handling and maneuverability for closed-course racing.

Under the proverbial hood, the FS 450 features a European-made 449.9 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces an impressive 63 horsepower and approximately 33 lb-ft of peak torque. The engine is powerful, and the performance has been maximized by the FS 450’s lightweight frame and premium hardware, such as WP’s XACT suspension, and top-of-the-line Brembo brakes.

The engine is powerful and the chassis boasts some of the best hardware on the market, but what elevates the FS 450 above the competition is the shopping list of riding aids. The most notable of these include two selectable engine maps, advanced traction control, and the smart addition of race-worthy launch control.

Again, this isn’t a motorcycle for those who don’t know what they’re doing. It’s for riders and racers who are looking for surgical precision handling from a compact and powerful motorcycle.

For 2021, the FS 450 is available exclusively in Husqvarna’s company colors of white with yellow and blue details.

The 2021 Husqvarna FS 450 starts at $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD

$11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD Key Features: WP XACT suspension Suter anti-hopping clutch Unique carbon composite sub-frame

Main Specs Engine: 449.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

449.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 63 HP

63 HP Torque: 33 lbs-ft

33 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 226.6 lbs (102.8 kg)

226.6 lbs (102.8 kg) Seat Height: 35 in (890 mm) Competitors KTM 450 SMR

Honda CRF450R

Suzuki DR-Z400 SM

2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 5-speed Power 63 HP Power in KW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 95 mm x 63.4 mm Clutch Suter slipper clutch, Magura Hydraulics CO 2 emissions Displacement 449.9 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption Lubrication Chassis Weight (without fuel) 102.8 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 7 l ABS Front brake disc diameter 310 mm Rear brake disc diameter 220 mm Front brake Disc brake Rear brake Disc brake Chain 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Front suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Ground clearance 290 mm Rear suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Seat height 890 mm Steering head angle 63.9 ° Suspension travel (front) 285 mm Suspension travel (rear) 266 mm

2021 Husqvarna FS 450 Features

POWERFUL ENGINE The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.



GEARBOX A lightweight 5-speed gearbox produced by PANKL Racing Systems ensures the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever also features a unique design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position, even in the toughest conditions, while an advanced gear sensor selects the ideal engine map for each gear.</p>



LIGHTWEIGHT FRAME The chromium molybdenum steel frame is expertly crafted using laser-cut, robot-welded, hydro-formed tubes, ensuring the highest level of precision and quality. The specifically crafted geometry utilises advanced longitudinal and torsional flex characteristics, for unparalleled rider feedback, energy absorption and exceptional straight-line stability. The frame is finished off in a premium blue powder coating with standard frame protectors for superior protection and durability.</p>



CARBON SUBFRAME The FS 450 features a unique composite subframe showcasing advanced production technology and innovation. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fibre, the 2-piece subframe has a total weight of just over 1 kg. Through the use of computational dynamics, specific rigidity was engineered into the light and robust subframe, delivering outstanding handling and rider comfort.</p>



CRANKSHAFT The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal centre of gravity resulting in a lightweight and agile handling feel. As such, the inertia produced by the crankshaft is carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450cc plant. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.



CNC MACHINED TRIPLE CLAMPS The 16mm offset CNC-machined triple clamp works in harmony with the front forks, offering superior handling and stability. Furthermore, the triple clamps have been meticulously designed to evenly distribute the clamping force on the fork leg, maximizing contact area for optimal sensitivity and minimal friction and offering superior handling and stability. A 4-way handlebar adjustment is standard and allows for customisable ergonomics.</p>



MAGURA HYDRAULIC CLUTCH The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect modulation in every condition. Meaning that play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in hot or cold conditions, as well as over time.</p>



ANTI HOPPING CLUTCH The SUTER anti hopping clutch prevents rear wheel instability and hopping when braking hard into the apex of a turn, for maximum control and perfect supermoto-style drifting. </p>



FUNCTIONAL BODYWORK Clean, Swedish-inspired design and ergonomics are tailored to deliver exceptional comfort and control, enabling riders to perform at the highest level for extended periods of time. Adapted after countless hours of testing, the contact points are specifically positioned to allow seamless movement around the motorcycle.



MAP SWITCH Designed for easy, one-finger operation, the map switch is standard on the FS 450. This allows riders to easily select between 2 engine maps, activate the launch control or toggle the traction control feature.



