The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM: A Full-On Race Bike For The Streets

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM is a brand new model from the venerable Japanese brand. Based on the KLX 300R platform, the 300SM takes the off-road bike and wraps it in full street gear. It uses the same 292cc liquid cooled, four stroke single, with the same 33 HP and 21 lb-ft of torque, but redoes the ECU and cam profiles to give it much more aggressive acceleration.

Kawasaki’s designers then lifted the off-road wheels off the bike, giving it 17 inch front and rear wheels wrapped in street rubber. It then ups the front brake disc to a 300mm semi-floating disc, and stiffens the suspension significantly, albeit allowing the rear shock to be fully adjustable.

The final modifications are a headlight, fully digital instrument cluster, indicator lights front and rear, a narrower handlebar than the 300R, and a license plate holder to make it fully street legal. It is fully capable of racing in supermoto tarmac competitions, but is more intended for those wanting to have a “trail bike for the street,” a market that KTM and Suzuki have enjoyed much success in.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM starts at $5,999 USD / $6,799 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,999 USD/$6,799 CAD

$5,999 USD/$6,799 CAD Key Features:

Six speed manual transmission Fully street legal Electronic starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single

292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Horsepower: Approx 33 HP

Approx 33 HP Torque: Approx 21 lb-ft

Approx 21 lb-ft Wet Weight : 304 lbs (138 kg)

: 304 lbs (138 kg) Seat Height: 33.9 inches (860 mm) Competitors Honda CRF300L Rally

Suzuki DR-Z400S

KTM 450 SMR

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Power Approx 33 HP Bore x Stroke 78.0 x 61.2mm Compression Ratio 11..1:1 Fuel System DFI® with 34mm Keihin throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted cartridge fork with adjustable compression damping / 9.1 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload/ 8.1 in Brakes Front Single 300mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 240mm petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 110/70-17 Tires Rear 130/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gal Color Lime Green/Ebony, Oriental Blue/Ebony ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.4 in Overall Width 31.1 in Overall Height 45.1 in Wheelbase 56.6 in Ground Clearance 9.3 in Seat Height 33.9 in Curb Weight 304.3 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Features

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Photos

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Videos