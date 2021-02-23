The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM: A Full-On Race Bike For The Streets

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM is a brand new model from the venerable Japanese brand. Based on the KLX 300R platform, the 300SM takes the off-road bike and wraps it in full street gear. It uses the same 292cc liquid cooled, four stroke single, with the same 33 HP and 21 lb-ft of torque, but redoes the ECU and cam profiles to give it much more aggressive acceleration.

Kawasaki’s designers then lifted the off-road wheels off the bike, giving it 17 inch front and rear wheels wrapped in street rubber. It then ups the front brake disc to a 300mm semi-floating disc, and stiffens the suspension significantly, albeit allowing the rear shock to be fully adjustable.

The final modifications are a headlight, fully digital instrument cluster, indicator lights front and rear, a narrower handlebar than the 300R, and a license plate holder to make it fully street legal. It is fully capable of racing in supermoto tarmac competitions, but is more intended for those wanting to have a “trail bike for the street,” a market that KTM and Suzuki have enjoyed much success in.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM starts at $5,999 USD / $6,799 CAD.

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM



Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $5,999 USD/$6,799 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Six speed manual transmission
    • Fully street legal
    • Electronic starter

Main Specs

  • Engine Type: 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
  • Horsepower: Approx 33 HP
  • Torque: Approx 21 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: 304 lbs (138 kg)
  • Seat Height: 33.9 inches (860 mm)

Competitors

  • Honda CRF300L Rally
  • Suzuki DR-Z400S
  • KTM 450 SMR



2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE
Engine 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
Power Approx 33 HP
Bore x Stroke 78.0 x 61.2mm
Compression Ratio
11..1:1
Fuel System DFI® with 34mm Keihin throttle body
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch
Transmission 6-speed, return shift
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 43mm inverted cartridge fork with adjustable compression damping / 9.1 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload/ 8.1 in
Brakes Front Single 300mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper
Brakes Rear
Single 240mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
Tires Front 110/70-17
Tires Rear 130/70-17
Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gal
Color
Lime Green/Ebony, Oriental Blue/Ebony

ELECTRICAL
Ignition CDI
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 86.4 in
Overall Width 31.1 in
Overall Height 45.1 in
Wheelbase 56.6 in
Ground Clearance 9.3 in
Seat Height 33.9 in
Curb Weight 304.3 lb

WARRANTY
Warranty 12 Months
Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months



2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Features

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Photos






2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Videos

