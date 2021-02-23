The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM: A Full-On Race Bike For The Streets
Contents
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM is a brand new model from the venerable Japanese brand. Based on the KLX 300R platform, the 300SM takes the off-road bike and wraps it in full street gear. It uses the same 292cc liquid cooled, four stroke single, with the same 33 HP and 21 lb-ft of torque, but redoes the ECU and cam profiles to give it much more aggressive acceleration.
Kawasaki’s designers then lifted the off-road wheels off the bike, giving it 17 inch front and rear wheels wrapped in street rubber. It then ups the front brake disc to a 300mm semi-floating disc, and stiffens the suspension significantly, albeit allowing the rear shock to be fully adjustable.
The final modifications are a headlight, fully digital instrument cluster, indicator lights front and rear, a narrower handlebar than the 300R, and a license plate holder to make it fully street legal. It is fully capable of racing in supermoto tarmac competitions, but is more intended for those wanting to have a “trail bike for the street,” a market that KTM and Suzuki have enjoyed much success in.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM starts at $5,999 USD / $6,799 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,999 USD/$6,799 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Six speed manual transmission
- Fully street legal
- Electronic starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
- Horsepower: Approx 33 HP
- Torque: Approx 21 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 304 lbs (138 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.9 inches (860 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF300L Rally
- Suzuki DR-Z400S
- KTM 450 SMR
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
|Power
|Approx 33 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|78.0 x 61.2mm
|Compression Ratio
|
11..1:1
|Fuel System
|DFI® with 34mm Keihin throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm inverted cartridge fork with adjustable compression damping / 9.1 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload/ 8.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 300mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 240mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|110/70-17
|Tires Rear
|130/70-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.0 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green/Ebony, Oriental Blue/Ebony
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86.4 in
|Overall Width
|31.1 in
|Overall Height
|45.1 in
|Wheelbase
|56.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|9.3 in
|Seat Height
|33.9 in
|Curb Weight
|304.3 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Features
N/A
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Photos
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM Videos
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
No Comment