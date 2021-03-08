The 2021 KTM 450 SMR: Ready To Race Right From The Factory
The 2021 KTM 450 SMR is a bike that hasn’t been seen on American shores for over 7 years. However, due to customer demand and the growing supermoto racing scene in the USA, the motorcycle has made a much celebrated return in this year’s model lineup. The 450 SMR is powered by a race-proven, bulletproof 450cc four stroke single with 63 HP and around 36 lb-ft of torque, that has enjoyed success in super motocross and the world motocross grand prix circuits in the KTM 450 SX-F competition bike.
The key idea behind the Austrian company’s newest factory-available race bike is the reduction of as much weight as possible. The engine itself only weighs 60 lbs (27 kg), and accounts for quite literally one quarter of the bike’s overall weight. Chromium molybdenum steel forms the tight, light frame, with the absolute bare minimum of bodywork applied over it. The subframe is made from motocross grade aluminum and itself weighs only about 10 lbs.
For racing, KTM Motorcycles has made a one-piece, gravity die-cast swingarm has built in wheelbase adjustment. You can go short wheelbase for easier wheelies, or long wheelbase to get corner slides going. The handlebars are made of aluminum and mounted into rubber dampeners for excellent feedback without inducing death wobbles at speed during long straights on the track.
Traction control, launch control, and a multimap ECU with toggle switch on the handlebars are all standard.
The 2021 KTM 450 SMR starts at $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD.
Special note: While this bike comes with street-style equipment, it is not street legal in the USA or Canada
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD
- Key Features:
- Multimap ECU for different track types
- Adjustable wheelbase without having to dismount the rear wheel
- Ultra-lightweight for racing performance
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 450cc four stroke, four valve single
- Horsepower: 63 HP
- Torque: 36 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 232 lbs (105 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
2021 KTM 450 SMR Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|450cc four stroke, four valve single
|Power
|63 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|95 mm x 63.4 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc Suter clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|5-Speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|310 mm
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|ABS
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|232 lbs (105 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 450 SMR Features
The SOHC power plant is the perfect example of the advanced engineering techniques offering a peak power at an overall weight of just 27.3 kg. Mass-centralisation is key in the engine design, enabling chassis engineers to position the engine closer to the centre of gravity for great handling and manoeuvrability.
2021 KTM 450 SMR Photos
2021 KTM 450 SMR Videos
