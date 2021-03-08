The 2021 KTM 450 SMR: Ready To Race Right From The Factory

The 2021 KTM 450 SMR is a bike that hasn’t been seen on American shores for over 7 years. However, due to customer demand and the growing supermoto racing scene in the USA, the motorcycle has made a much celebrated return in this year’s model lineup. The 450 SMR is powered by a race-proven, bulletproof 450cc four stroke single with 63 HP and around 36 lb-ft of torque, that has enjoyed success in super motocross and the world motocross grand prix circuits in the KTM 450 SX-F competition bike.

The key idea behind the Austrian company’s newest factory-available race bike is the reduction of as much weight as possible. The engine itself only weighs 60 lbs (27 kg), and accounts for quite literally one quarter of the bike’s overall weight. Chromium molybdenum steel forms the tight, light frame, with the absolute bare minimum of bodywork applied over it. The subframe is made from motocross grade aluminum and itself weighs only about 10 lbs.

For racing, KTM Motorcycles has made a one-piece, gravity die-cast swingarm has built in wheelbase adjustment. You can go short wheelbase for easier wheelies, or long wheelbase to get corner slides going. The handlebars are made of aluminum and mounted into rubber dampeners for excellent feedback without inducing death wobbles at speed during long straights on the track.

Traction control, launch control, and a multimap ECU with toggle switch on the handlebars are all standard.

The 2021 KTM 450 SMR starts at $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD.

Special note: While this bike comes with street-style equipment, it is not street legal in the USA or Canada

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 450 SMR in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD

$11,299 USD / $12,699 CAD Key Features:

Multimap ECU for different track types Adjustable wheelbase without having to dismount the rear wheel Ultra-lightweight for racing performance

Main Specs Engine Type: 450cc four stroke, four valve single

450cc four stroke, four valve single Horsepower: 63 HP

63 HP Torque: 36 lb-ft

36 lb-ft Wet Weight : 232 lbs (105 kg)

: 232 lbs (105 kg) Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer Competitors Kawasaki KLX300SM

Suzuki DR-Z400SM

Yamaha YZ450FX

2021 KTM 450 SMR Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 450cc four stroke, four valve single Power 63 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 95 mm x 63.4 mm EMS Keihin EMS Power in KW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc Suter clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 5-Speed Chain 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Suspension Rear WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

Brakes Front 310 mm Brakes Rear 220 mm Tires Front Tires Rear ABS Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight 232 lbs (105 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 450 SMR Features

Accordion Title When maximum power is needed, there is no alternative to the stunning engine of the KTM 450 SMR. It’s performance has been demonstrated in the world’s toughest competitions such as the AMA 450 Supercross World Championship and the MXGP World Championship.

The SOHC power plant is the perfect example of the advanced engineering techniques offering a peak power at an overall weight of just 27.3 kg. Mass-centralisation is key in the engine design, enabling chassis engineers to position the engine closer to the centre of gravity for great handling and manoeuvrability.



Cylinder Head The KTM 450 SMR is fitted with a lightweight, compact SOHC (single overhead camshaft) cylinder head. The design focusses on mass centralization, contributing to overall handling excellence. The overhead camshaft has a friction-optimized surface and valve timing that delivers impressive responsiveness. The four ultra-lightweight titanium valves (intake 40 mm, exhaust 33 mm) are activated via extremely rigid rocker arms. The rockers on intake side are DLC coated, allowing for impressive engine speeds up to 11,500 rpm. Low-friction chain guides further support the high RPM levels. The innovative head configuration guarantees the most efficient delivery of the unrivalled power, keeping a strong edge over the competition.



Crankshaft The inertia produced by the crankshaft is carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and ride-ability from the powerful 450cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal centre of gravity resulting in a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.



Crankcases and engine covers The compact engine cases are manufactured using a high pressure die-cast production process that helps with weight reduction, while retaining strength and durability. The design allows for optimal shaft arrangements close to the center of gravity, resulting in better mass centralization and easier ride-ability. The engine covers feature a smart surface structure that reduces wear caused by the rider’s boots, keeping them looking as fresh as the day you bought it.



Transmission The lightweight 5-speed gearbox features well-spaced gear ratios for Supermoto and is produced by Pankl Racing Systems ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability.



Frame The KTM 450 SMR benefits from a lightweight high-tech frame made of chromium molybdenum steel sections that include hydro-formed elements welded together by state-of-the-art robots. The specific design guarantees a precisely defined stiffness in conjunction with an optimal geometry. As a result, the rider enjoys first-class feedback, responsive handling that works perfectly with the suspension to provide excellent agility at low and high-speed. The subframe is made from extremely lightweight and highly stable aluminum sections that provide great feeling for the rider.



Handlebar The KTM 450 SMR is equipped with high-strength aluminum tapered handlebar, made by NEKEN. The handlebar is fixed in rubber damped mountings, which allow for two different positions. The handlebars come standard with an ODI vulcanized grip on the right side and a comfortable ODI lock-on grip, which does not require any wire or glue, on the left.



TRACTION CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL is a highly beneficial feature on a Supermoto, it guarantees more efficient traction and better control of the bike, especially when making the transition from asphalt to dirt. It can be activated or deactivated by the handlebar map switch during riding.



LAUNCH CONTROL By pushing both buttons on the map switch, the rider can activate LAUNCH CONTROL, which ensures a composed launch off the startline. It reduces the maximum engine speed for the very first moment of the start to give better control. The EFI control lamp mounted on the upper triple clamps flashes when the function is active.



2021 KTM 450 SMR Photos

2021 KTM 450 SMR Videos

N/A