The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300: A Dual-Sport Masterpiece
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 is one of two brand new models from the venerable Japanese brand. Based on the KLX 300R platform, the KLX 300 takes the off-road bike and gives it a more street friendly stance. It uses the same 292cc liquid cooled, four stroke single, with the same 33 HP and 21 lb-ft of torque.
Kawasaki then takes off the fully off-road tires and gives it more friendly tires that still have off-road grip, but are sticky enough for on-road use. Indicators, a license plate holder, headlight, fully digital instrumentation and a muffler that cuts down on the noise are then added, A slightly stiffer front shock and a fully adjustable rear shock complete the trail-bike-to-dual-sport modifications.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 starts at $5,599 USD / $6,499 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,599 USD/$6,499 CAD.
- Key Features:
-
- Six speed manual transmission
- Fully street legal
- Electronic starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
- Horsepower: Approx 33 HP
- Torque: Approx 21 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 302 lbs (137 kg)
- Seat Height: 35.2 inches (895 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF300L Rally
- Suzuki DR-Z400S
- KTM 450 SMR
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
|Power
|Approx 33 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|78.0 x 61.2mm
|Compression Ratio
|
11..1:1
|Fuel System
|DFI® with 34mm Keihin throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm inverted cartridge fork with adjustable compression damping /10.0 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload/9.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 250mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 240mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|3.0 x 21
|Tires Rear
|4.6 x 18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.0 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green, Fragment Camo Gray
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86.6 in
|Overall Width
|32.3 in
|Overall Height
|47.4 in
|Wheelbase
|56.7 in
|Ground Clearance
|10.8 in.
|Seat Height
|35.2 in
|Curb Weight
|302.1 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Features
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Photos
