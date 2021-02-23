The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300: A Dual-Sport Masterpiece

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 is one of two brand new models from the venerable Japanese brand. Based on the KLX 300R platform, the KLX 300 takes the off-road bike and gives it a more street friendly stance. It uses the same 292cc liquid cooled, four stroke single, with the same 33 HP and 21 lb-ft of torque.

Kawasaki then takes off the fully off-road tires and gives it more friendly tires that still have off-road grip, but are sticky enough for on-road use. Indicators, a license plate holder, headlight, fully digital instrumentation and a muffler that cuts down on the noise are then added, A slightly stiffer front shock and a fully adjustable rear shock complete the trail-bike-to-dual-sport modifications.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 starts at $5,599 USD / $6,499 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,599 USD/$6,499 CAD.

$5,599 USD/$6,499 CAD. Key Features:

Six speed manual transmission Fully street legal Electronic starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single

292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Horsepower: Approx 33 HP

Approx 33 HP Torque: Approx 21 lb-ft

Approx 21 lb-ft Wet Weight : 302 lbs (137 kg)

: 302 lbs (137 kg) Seat Height: 35.2 inches (895 mm) Competitors Honda CRF300L Rally

Suzuki DR-Z400S

KTM 450 SMR

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Power Approx 33 HP Bore x Stroke 78.0 x 61.2mm Compression Ratio 11..1:1 Fuel System DFI® with 34mm Keihin throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted cartridge fork with adjustable compression damping /10.0 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload/9.1 in Brakes Front Single 250mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 240mm petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 3.0 x 21 Tires Rear 4.6 x 18 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gal Color Lime Green, Fragment Camo Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.6 in Overall Width 32.3 in Overall Height 47.4 in Wheelbase 56.7 in Ground Clearance 10.8 in. Seat Height 35.2 in Curb Weight 302.1 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Features

