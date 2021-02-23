The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300: A Dual-Sport Masterpiece

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 is one of two brand new models from the venerable Japanese brand. Based on the KLX 300R platform, the KLX 300 takes the off-road bike and gives it a more street friendly stance. It uses the same 292cc liquid cooled, four stroke single, with the same 33 HP and 21 lb-ft of torque.

Kawasaki then takes off the fully off-road tires and gives it more friendly tires that still have off-road grip, but are sticky enough for on-road use. Indicators, a license plate holder, headlight, fully digital instrumentation and a muffler that cuts down on the noise are then added, A slightly stiffer front shock and a fully adjustable rear shock complete the trail-bike-to-dual-sport modifications.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 starts at $5,599 USD / $6,499 CAD.

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $5,599 USD/$6,499 CAD.
  • Key Features:
    • Six speed manual transmission
    • Fully street legal
    • Electronic starter

Main Specs

  • Engine Type: 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
  • Horsepower: Approx 33 HP
  • Torque: Approx 21 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: 302 lbs (137 kg)
  • Seat Height: 35.2 inches (895 mm)

Competitors

  • Honda CRF300L Rally
  • Suzuki DR-Z400S
  • KTM 450 SMR

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE
Engine 292cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
Power Approx 33 HP
Bore x Stroke 78.0 x 61.2mm
Compression Ratio
11..1:1
Fuel System DFI® with 34mm Keihin throttle body
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch
Transmission 6-speed, return shift
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 43mm inverted cartridge fork with adjustable compression damping /10.0 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload/9.1 in
Brakes Front Single 250mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper
Brakes Rear
Single 240mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
Tires Front 3.0 x 21
Tires Rear 4.6 x 18
Fuel Tank Capacity 2.0 gal
Color
Lime Green, Fragment Camo Gray

ELECTRICAL
Ignition CDI
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 86.6 in
Overall Width 32.3 in
Overall Height 47.4 in
Wheelbase 56.7 in
Ground Clearance 10.8 in.
Seat Height 35.2 in
Curb Weight 302.1 lb

WARRANTY
Warranty 12 Months
Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Features

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Photos

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300
2021 Kawasaki KLX 300

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 Videos

