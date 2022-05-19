2022 Ducati DesertX [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Ducati DesertX: An Offroad Rider’s Dream

With every European motorcycle manufacturer having their foot firmly planted in the proverbial ADV door, it left many of us asking; “when is Ducati going to hop on the bandwagon?”. Although the Multistrada has been a mainstay in their lineup for quite some time, we still haven’t seen anything really geared towards hardcore offroad riding. If you put a Honda Africa Twin next to a Multistrada V4S, it’s pretty difficult to find similarities between the two on the basis of both functionality and off-road capabilities.

Luckily for us, the explosion in popularity of middleweight off-road-centric ADV motorcycles have given this Italian pipedream an opportunity to finally flourish in the form of the DesertX. Being a brand new edition to Ducati’s 2022 model lineup, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has put its best foot forward when it comes to filling the gaps in its lineup. The DesertX is finally here to compete with the likes of Husqvarna’s Norden 901 and Honda’s Africa Twin; and hopefully, it’s here to stay.

The Multistrada V2’s tried and true 937cc Testastretta L-Twin engine gets to come back up on stage for an encore with the DesertX featuring a re-tuned 110 horsepower (and 68 lb-ft of torque) version of the same motor. However – beyond the engine – the DesertX is still a completely different beast.

Putting aside the fact that this machine looks like it was purpose-built for Dakar enduro riding (on a strictly visual basis), it also has the technology and componentry to back it up. Equipped with a six-axis IMU, shorter gearing for optimized off-road riding, fully adjustable Kayaba suspension (with roughly 9 inches of front and rear travel), spoked rims wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber, and even an extra 2.1-gallon tank in addition to the standard 5.5-gallon tank found in the front (for a total of 7.6 gallons); this bike means serious ADV business.

As this is still a fairly new model, we’ll still have to wait to find out if the specs found on paper can translate to a truly competitive edge when the DesertX is stacked against other dominating models in the same market segment.

The 2022 Ducati DesertX starts at $16,795 USD / $19,295 CAD.

2022 Ducati DesertX Specifications

ENGINE Engine 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinders, Desmodromic valvetrain, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled Power 110 HP Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Fuel Injection Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Ø53 mm throttle bodies with ride-by-wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel single mufler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes Torque 92 Nm (68 lb-ft, 9.4 kgm) @ 6,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down Final Drive Chain, front sprocket Z15, rear sprocket Z49 CHASSIS Suspension Front KYB Ø 46 mm upside-down fork, fully adjustable Suspension Rear KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, remote preload adjustment, aluminium double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm aluminum flange semi-floating discs, Radial mount Brembo monobloc 4-pistons calipers, Bosch Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo floating 2 pistons caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 – 21 M/C 54V M+S TL (A) Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 150/70 R18 M/C 70V M+S TL Fuel Tank Capacity 21 l (5.54 US gal) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1608 mm (63.3 in) Trail 122 mm (4.8 in) Seat Height 875 mm (34.4 in), 890 mm (35.0 in) with high seat accessory Dry Weight 202 kg (445 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24/48* months, Unlimited mileage. * Only for countries where 4|ever Ducati warranty applies. Extension

2022 Ducati DesertX Features

Off-road chassis 21 ”front and 18” rear wheels, long stroke suspension, generous ground clearance (250mm) and an off-road frame designed and tested to withstand the toughest conditions.



Ergonomics optimized for every condition Ergonomics and aerodynamic study give life to a motorcycle that has off-road as a natural territory and at the same time remains comfortable, easy and safe for urban commuting and long travels.



Advanced electronics, dedicated to versatility The versatility of DesertX is also reflected in the Riding Modes: there’s 6 of them, with Enduro and Rally dedicated specifically to the off-road riding experience.



Lightweight engine tuned for off-road use DesertX is equipped with the latest evolution of the 937 cc Testastretta 11th desmo, lighter by 1.7 kg compared to the previous generation and equipped with a new gear ratio to ensure the best off-road behavior.



