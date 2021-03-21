Rugged, Economical, and Fun: The 2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 / BWs 125
Japanese motorcycle manufacturers really know how to make practical and economical small-capacity scooters, and Yamaha has outdone itself with the Zuma 125—A.K.A the BWs 125 in Canada. This small commuting machine returns as part of the 2021 Yamaha line-up, bringing economical mobility to the masses. If you’re in need of something small and spritely, with enough power to make light work of city traffic, then the Zuma/BWs is the scooter for you.
The Zuma draws power from one of the smallest engines in the Yamaha range. It’s a 125 cc four-stroke unit that produces around 8 horsepower. It might not look like a big figure, but it’s more than enough for city riding. Plus, what it lacks in power, it makes up for in economy, achieving up to 103 mpg, according to Yamaha.
There’s more to the Zuma 125 than a compact engine: it’s also surprisingly comfortable, responsive, and agile. This is largely down to the Zuma’s light steel tube frame, telescopic forks, and comfortable ergonomics. For 2021, the Zuma/BSw features a refreshed design with modern rugged bodywork, LCD instrumentation, and impressive under-seat storage space too.
For 2021, the Zuma 125, or BWs 125, is available in Ultramarine Blue or Matte Black.
The 2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 starts from $3,599 USD / $3,799 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $3,599 USD / $3,799 CAD
- Key Features:
- Potent fuel-injected engine
- Electric starter
- Fully automatic “twist and go” transmission
Main Specs
- Engine: 125cc forced air-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC single engine
- Power: 8 HP (Approx.)
- Torque: N/A
- Wet Weight: 262 lbs (119 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.7 in (780 mm)
Competitors
- Honda PCX150
- Yamaha XMAX
- Piaggio Beverly
2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|
125cc forced air-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC single; 4 valves
|Power
|8 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|
52.4mm x 57.9mm
|Compression Ratio
|
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|
Fuel Injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|
Automatic CVT
|Final Drive
|V-Belt
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|
Telescopic forks
|Suspension Rear
|
Dual shocks
|Brakes Front
|
Hydraulic disc, 245mm
|Brakes Rear
|
Hydraulic disc, 200mm
|Tires Front
|
120/70-12
|Tires Rear
|
130/70-12
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|
1.7 gal
|Color
|Ultramarine Blue, Matte Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|
Digital TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
75.2 in
|Overall Width
|30.1 in
|Overall Height
|44.3 in
|Wheelbase
|
51.4 in
|Ground Clearance
|
4.9 in
|Seat Height
|
30.7 in
|Wet Weight
|
262 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 Features
Top Features
Beneath the sleek styling, the Zuma 125 is built around a strong steel frame with fat, aggressive tires on cast aluminum wheels, tough suspension, and protective off-road-style brush deflectors and fork tube boots. This scooter boasts capability on roads of all sorts, with plenty of attitude for your daily commute.
Potent Fuel Injected Engine
Powering the Zuma 125 is a compact 125cc 4-stroke engine with 4 valves, a 10:1 compression ratio, ceramic-composite cylinder liner, and electronic fuel injection—giving this scooter modern reliability and economical performance. With an amazing 103 mpg* and a 1.7- gallon fuel tank, you get plenty of range, too.
Automatic Convenience
A fully-automatic V-belt transmission and push-button electric starting make the Zuma 125 super-convenient transportation. Standard center and side stands, along with a locking cover on the ignition switch, make it easy and secure to park, too.
Roomy, Step-Through Ergonomics
There’s room for two atop the Zuma 125’s seat and lots of locking storage beneath it. The step-through floorboards making getting on and off a breeze, too.
Engine
Electric Starter
Push-button electric starting makes the Zuma 125 super-convenient for transportation.
Modern Reliability
For reliability and easy maintenance, simple wet-sump lubrication is used. Forced air cooling system helps keep engine temperatures under control, even while idling at stoplights, for maximum efficiency and longer engine life.
Automatic Convenience
Fully automatic, V-belt transmission with centrifugal clutch provides easy, twist-the-throttle-and-go operation with great off-the-line acceleration.
Ready to Get Dirty
Oiled-paper type air filter helps trap dirt before it gets to your engine, even when riding on unpaved roads. The V-belt housing has its own off-road-style wet-foam air filter for durability.
Clean-Running Design
Upswept muffler incorporates exhaust catalyst technology to reduce air pollution and meet emission regulations.
Chassis/Suspension
Robust steel-tube frame is light but strong, and features a step-through design for easy mounting. A two-stage electrostatic painting process provides a durable, corrosion-resistant finish.
Durable Suspension
Telescopic fork features beefy outer tubes for strength, while fork boots help protect the large 33mm inner tubes from debris. The swingarm features twin rear shocks with a full 3.1 in of travel for riding comfort on the street and unpaved roads, too.
Generous Fuel Range
Fuel tank holds 1.7 gallons for plenty of cruising range. Fuel tank emissions system includes a charcoal canister to control gasoline evaporation and reduce air pollution.
Heavy-Duty Tires and Wheels
Fat 120/70-12 front and 130/70-12 rear tires have an aggressive looking block pattern for great handling on unpaved roads and on the street. Tires run on lightweight five-spoke die-cast aluminum wheels.
High Quality Braking
245mm hydraulic front disc and 200mm rear disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power while the wave-type front rotor design adds cutting-edge style.
Comfortable Ergonomics
A plush and roomy riding position is ready for two, with a narrow seat design for easier flat-footing at stops, and plenty of leg space in front of the rider’s seat. Meanwhile, the passenger gets secure handholds that blend cleanly into the Zuma 125’s body design.
Additional Features
Two bright halogen headlights light the way, with the sculpted bodywork smoothly wrapping around the aggressive lighting design.
Plenty of Storage
The underseat storage compartment’s cavernous 7.7-gallon capacity is roomy enough for a full-face helmet, while a cup holder and fold-out cargo hook on the dash makes it easy to bring it all with you.
Modern Gauge Package
The Zuma 125’s stylish LCD meter features a fuel gauge as well as a full range of indicator lights.
Secure and Convenient
Zuma 125 provides both a centerstand and side stand for parking convenience. For extra security when parked, the main switch is equipped with a keyhole lock cover. And the fuel filler is found just left of the ignition switch for easy refueling.
