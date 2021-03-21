Rugged, Economical, and Fun: The 2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 / BWs 125

Japanese motorcycle manufacturers really know how to make practical and economical small-capacity scooters, and Yamaha has outdone itself with the Zuma 125—A.K.A the BWs 125 in Canada. This small commuting machine returns as part of the 2021 Yamaha line-up, bringing economical mobility to the masses. If you’re in need of something small and spritely, with enough power to make light work of city traffic, then the Zuma/BWs is the scooter for you.

The Zuma draws power from one of the smallest engines in the Yamaha range. It’s a 125 cc four-stroke unit that produces around 8 horsepower. It might not look like a big figure, but it’s more than enough for city riding. Plus, what it lacks in power, it makes up for in economy, achieving up to 103 mpg, according to Yamaha.

There’s more to the Zuma 125 than a compact engine: it’s also surprisingly comfortable, responsive, and agile. This is largely down to the Zuma’s light steel tube frame, telescopic forks, and comfortable ergonomics. For 2021, the Zuma/BSw features a refreshed design with modern rugged bodywork, LCD instrumentation, and impressive under-seat storage space too.

For 2021, the Zuma 125, or BWs 125, is available in Ultramarine Blue or Matte Black.

The 2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 starts from $3,599 USD / $3,799 CAD.

2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 125cc forced air-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC single; 4 valves Power 8 HP Bore x Stroke 52.4mm x 57.9mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Automatic CVT Final Drive V-Belt CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic forks Suspension Rear Dual shocks Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 245mm Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 200mm Tires Front 120/70-12 Tires Rear 130/70-12 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.7 gal Color Ultramarine Blue, Matte Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 75.2 in Overall Width 30.1 in Overall Height 44.3 in Wheelbase 51.4 in Ground Clearance 4.9 in Seat Height 30.7 in Wet Weight 262 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 Features

Top Features Rugged, Modern Design

Beneath the sleek styling, the Zuma 125 is built around a strong steel frame with fat, aggressive tires on cast aluminum wheels, tough suspension, and protective off-road-style brush deflectors and fork tube boots. This scooter boasts capability on roads of all sorts, with plenty of attitude for your daily commute.

Potent Fuel Injected Engine

Powering the Zuma 125 is a compact 125cc 4-stroke engine with 4 valves, a 10:1 compression ratio, ceramic-composite cylinder liner, and electronic fuel injection—giving this scooter modern reliability and economical performance. With an amazing 103 mpg* and a 1.7- gallon fuel tank, you get plenty of range, too.

Automatic Convenience

A fully-automatic V-belt transmission and push-button electric starting make the Zuma 125 super-convenient transportation. Standard center and side stands, along with a locking cover on the ignition switch, make it easy and secure to park, too.

Roomy, Step-Through Ergonomics

There’s room for two atop the Zuma 125’s seat and lots of locking storage beneath it. The step-through floorboards making getting on and off a breeze, too.



Engine Zuma 125’s fuel-injected, 125cc single cylinder, 4-stroke engine pumps out lots of power for its size, using an SOHC 4-valve head with 10:1 compression ratio and ceramic-composite cylinder plating. Fuel injection provides the optimal fuel mixture for varying conditions, and that means easy cold starts, too.

Electric Starter

Push-button electric starting makes the Zuma 125 super-convenient for transportation.

Modern Reliability

For reliability and easy maintenance, simple wet-sump lubrication is used. Forced air cooling system helps keep engine temperatures under control, even while idling at stoplights, for maximum efficiency and longer engine life.

Automatic Convenience

Fully automatic, V-belt transmission with centrifugal clutch provides easy, twist-the-throttle-and-go operation with great off-the-line acceleration.

Ready to Get Dirty

Oiled-paper type air filter helps trap dirt before it gets to your engine, even when riding on unpaved roads. The V-belt housing has its own off-road-style wet-foam air filter for durability.

Clean-Running Design

Upswept muffler incorporates exhaust catalyst technology to reduce air pollution and meet emission regulations.

Chassis/Suspension Hardy Steel Frame

Robust steel-tube frame is light but strong, and features a step-through design for easy mounting. A two-stage electrostatic painting process provides a durable, corrosion-resistant finish.

Durable Suspension

Telescopic fork features beefy outer tubes for strength, while fork boots help protect the large 33mm inner tubes from debris. The swingarm features twin rear shocks with a full 3.1 in of travel for riding comfort on the street and unpaved roads, too.

Generous Fuel Range

Fuel tank holds 1.7 gallons for plenty of cruising range. Fuel tank emissions system includes a charcoal canister to control gasoline evaporation and reduce air pollution.

Heavy-Duty Tires and Wheels

Fat 120/70-12 front and 130/70-12 rear tires have an aggressive looking block pattern for great handling on unpaved roads and on the street. Tires run on lightweight five-spoke die-cast aluminum wheels.

High Quality Braking

245mm hydraulic front disc and 200mm rear disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power while the wave-type front rotor design adds cutting-edge style.

Comfortable Ergonomics

A plush and roomy riding position is ready for two, with a narrow seat design for easier flat-footing at stops, and plenty of leg space in front of the rider’s seat. Meanwhile, the passenger gets secure handholds that blend cleanly into the Zuma 125’s body design.



Additional Features Aggressive Headlights and Styling

Two bright halogen headlights light the way, with the sculpted bodywork smoothly wrapping around the aggressive lighting design.

Plenty of Storage

The underseat storage compartment’s cavernous 7.7-gallon capacity is roomy enough for a full-face helmet, while a cup holder and fold-out cargo hook on the dash makes it easy to bring it all with you.

Modern Gauge Package

The Zuma 125’s stylish LCD meter features a fuel gauge as well as a full range of indicator lights.

Secure and Convenient

Zuma 125 provides both a centerstand and side stand for parking convenience. For extra security when parked, the main switch is equipped with a keyhole lock cover. And the fuel filler is found just left of the ignition switch for easy refueling.



2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 Photos

2021 Yamaha Zuma 125 Videos