Yamaha’s Smart City Slicker: The 2021 XMAX

The compact and practical Yamaha XMAX returns for the new year with a number of exciting updates. Along with the Zuma 125, the XMAX is one of the most economical commuting options in the 2021 Yamaha line-up. When it comes to compact and smart mobility, these small-capacity Yamaha motorcycles are where it’s at.

The Yamaha XMAX is a commanding sports scooter that draws power from an impressive Japanese-made 292 cc liquid-cooled single engine that makes 27.6 horsepower. That power is delivered to the wheel via a CVT automatic transmission, offering effortless twist and go riding. It also features advanced modern fuel-injection and traction control too.

Other notable features include ABS, LED lighting, a smart key with keyless operation, large under-seat storage, an adjustable handlebar and windscreen, and a 12V DC charging outlet. If that wasn’t enough, owners can take advantage of Yamaha’s immense Genuine Accessories catalog which features more accessories than you’d know what to do with.

For 2021, the Yamaha XMAX is available in Matte Midnight Blue. Also, note that it’s only available in the USA. It is not listed as a Canadian model for 2021.

The 2021 Yamaha XMAX starts from $5,699 USD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha XMAX in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,699 USD

$5,699 USD Key Features: Fuel-injection and traction control Sporty, fuel-efficient engine Fully-automatic transmission

Main Specs Engine: 292 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder

292 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder Power: 27.6 HP

27.6 HP Torque: N/A

N/A Wet Weight: 397 lbs (180 kg)

397 lbs (180 kg) Seat Height: 31.3 in (795 mm) Competitors Honda PCX150

Yamaha Zuma 125

Piaggio Beverly

2021 Yamaha XMAX Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 292cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC single cylinder; 4 valves Power 27.6 HP Bore x Stroke 70.2mm x 75.9mm Compression Ratio 10.9:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Automatic CVT Final Drive V-Belt CHASSIS Suspension Front 33mm telescopic fork; 4.3-in travel Suspension Rear Dual shocks; 3.1-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 267mm; ABS Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 245mm; ABS Tires Front 120/70-15 Dunlop® Scoot Smart Tires Rear 140/70-14 Dunlop® Scoot Smart Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal Color Matte Midnight Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.0 in Overall Width 30.5 in Overall Height 55.7 in Wheelbase 60.6 in Ground Clearance Seat Height 31.3 in Wet Weight 397 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha XMAX Features

Top Features MAX Series DNA

More than just a practical commuter, the stylish XMAX™ features aggressive, angular bodywork for a high-class appearance that elevates the XMAX beyond expectations.

Sporty, Fuel Efficient Engine

Featuring technology used in Yamaha’s high-performance sport bikes, the XMAX motor is smooth, efficient and ready for everything from the day-to-day commute to fun rides on the weekend.

Convenience and Technology

With a fully-automatic transmission, the XMAX is exceedingly simple to ride and comes standard with an extensive list of rider aids, including traction control and ABS. Combined with a frame designed for light and neutral handling, the XMAX makes for a confidence-inspiring ride on any road.

Luxury + Comfort + Practicality

High-tech features distance the XMAX from your typical bare-bones scooter, including LED lighting and advanced instrumentation. With plenty of lockable onboard storage, a 12V power port to recharge small devices and an adjustable handlebar and windscreen, the XMAX is a ready to go whenever you are, whether you need to get groceries down the street or head across the state.



Engine Advanced 292cc Engine

The XMAX is powered by an advanced 292cc liquid-cooled, four-valve single that develops smooth, tractable power. The cylinder is crafted from Yamaha’s DiASil aluminum for excellent heat dissipation, with a lightweight forged piston and forged crankshaft. A counterbalancer ensures minimal vibration while the offset cylinder layout and semi-dry-sump lubrication system help reduce friction and drag inside the engine.

Full Automatic Convenience

Thanks to Yamaha’s Continuously Variable Transmission, the XMAX offers the convenience of truly ‘twist and go’ riding, with no gears and no clutch. This gives the XMAX an easy-going riding character that is ideal for busting city traffic on weekdays and enjoying a relaxed ride on the weekend. The CVT system also features a large air-cooling path for the drive belt, reducing heat and engine noise significantly.

Fuel Injection and Traction Control

Modern fuel injection features a 12-hole injector for excellent response, and just like Yamaha’s cutting edge supersport and sport-touring machines, the XMAX features a traction control system. The TCS continuously monitors wheel speeds, and if the system detects rear tire slip, the engine smoothly cuts power to help prevent uncontrolled wheelspin.

Impressive Fuel Economy and Range

Thanks to the efficient engine design features and advanced powertrain, the XMAX delivers 75 mpg. Combined with a large 3.4-gallon fuel tank, the XMAX boasts impressive cruising range.



Chassis/Suspension MAX Series DNA

The XMAX pushes the design envelope with advanced sport styling and aggressive, angular cues that set this Yamaha way ahead of the competition with its high-class appearance that elevates the XMAX beyond expectations.

Motorcycle-Type Front Fork

Unlike most scooters, the XMAX features a large motorcycle-type front fork that bolts to the steering stem at both the top and bottom triple clamps. This provides an ideal balance of strength and chassis rigidity, and better damping feel and shock absorption when compared to typical scooter-style forks.

Lightweight Steel Frame

Designed for light and neutral handling character, the XMAX’s steel frame results in a wet weight of only 397 pounds fully fueled is made for exceptional maneuverability.

Large Wheels and Tires

The XMAX features large 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels for enhanced handling and sporty style. The XMAX also mounts the latest Dunlop® Scoot Smart tires for excellent traction in both wet and dry conditions.

Anti-Lock Braking System

With large 267mm and 245mm front and rear disc brakes, the XMAX gives the rider controllable braking power. Backed by the security of Yamaha’s anti-lock braking system, you’ll have confidence in all sorts of road conditions.



Additional Features Smart Key System

Yamaha’s Smart Key system eliminates the need to use the key to access the machine. Starting the bike, accessing the storage compartments and fuel tank, and locking the handlebar can all be done using the proximity Smart Key.

All-Inclusive Storage

Further boosting convenience is a huge underseat storage area that locks securely to keep valuables safe and is large enough for two full-face helmets. LED lighting comes standard, and the fairing also includes two additional storage bays, one of which locks electronically and includes a 12V DC outlet.

LED Lighting

Boosting both style and visibility, the XMAX uses LED lighting for sharp LED taillights and brilliant all-LED headlights. LEDs also use less power and last much longer than conventional bulbs, reducing maintenance needs.

Adjustable Handlebar and Windscreen

The XMAX includes an adjustable handlebar, with 20mm of rearward adjustment, and can be changed quickly with zero additional parts. The XMAX also features a two-position windscreen that can be shifted two inches higher for additional wind protection. Finally, the sculpted saddle makes it easier to reach the ground at stops and works with the floorboards for a flexible all-day riding position.

Ready to Accessorize

Personalize your XMAX with a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, including luggage, accessory mounts, backrests and more. See the full range of accessories on ShopYamaha.com.



2021 Yamaha XMAX Photos

2021 Yamaha XMAX Videos