Honda’s Middle-weight Neo Sports Café CB650R

The 2020 Honda CB650R is one of the most attractive and versatile motorcycles in the Honda Neo Sports Café line-up. This minimalist and futuristic naked beast redefines the nature of standard motorcycles, dragging the competition kicking and screaming into the 21st century. This is the future of standard motorcycles.

The stripped down nature of the CB650R takes its styling cues directly from Honda’s flagship CB1000R model, promoting a less-is-more aesthetic with as much machinery on show as possible. The design-language features smooth lines, naked aggression, and futuristic accessories: it’s a cyberpunk dream made manifest.

Powered by Honda’s 649cc liquid cooled in-line four cylinder engine, there’s more to the CB650R than good looks. With up to 94 horsepower on tap and 47 lb-ft of peak torque available, the CB650R delivers versatile power across the rev range, appealing to sports-focused thrill seekers and casual commuters alike.

Equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control, an Assist/Slipper clutch, aluminum wheels, LCD instrumentation, and attention-grabbing LED lighting, the CB650R is a stylish ride for the discerning rider.

It’s a standard motorcycle, re-imagined for the modern world.

For 2020, the CB650R is available with ABS standard and with a single color option: Chromosphere Red.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Honda CB650R in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 9,199

9,199 Key Features: Anti-lock brakes (ABS) LED lights Torque Control

Key Specs Engine type: 649cc liquid cooled in-line four cylinder

649cc liquid cooled in-line four cylinder Power: 94 horsepower

94 horsepower Wet weight: 447 lbs

447 lbs Seat height: 31.9 Inch Key Competitors Kawasaki Z650

2020 Honda CB650R Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 649cc liquid cooled in-line four cylinder Power 94 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 67mm x 46mm Compression Ratio 11.6:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with 32mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate, A.S.clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #525 Chain; 15T/42T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.25 inches of travel Suspension Rear Showa Single Shock; 5.04 inches of travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm discs with radial-mount four-piston calipers; ABS Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70-17 Tires Rear 180/55-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 15.52L (4.1 US gal.) Color Chromosphere Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transisterized Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1447 mm (57 in.) Ground Clearance 150 mm (5.9 in.) Seat Height 810 mm (31.9 in.) Curb Weight 202 kg (447 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 12-month Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CB650R Features

649cc DOHC ENGINE Engines like this are what Honda does best. The four-cylinder design makes it smoother and faster revving than most twins, and offers ample low- to midrange torque, plus plenty of power through the entire rev range. 4.1-GALLON FUEL TANK A bike as versatile as the CB650R needs plenty of range, and the 4.1-gallon fuel tank provides just that. FOUR-INTO-ONE EXHAUST Power, style and an unmistakable growl—you get all three with the four-into-one exhaust system on the CB650R. Honda SELECTABLE TORQUE CONTROL With Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC) the CB650R offers you peace of mind during aggressive riding conditions. The system adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. And here’s the best part: you can turn it on or turn it off with a handlebar-mounted switch. MUFFLER Mufflers need to accomplish four things: They need to quiet the engine without robbing power, they need to help tune engine output, they need to sound great, and they’re a huge style element on any bike. The CB650R’s exhaust knocks it out of the park on all counts, and sounds like only an inline four can. REFINED INTAKE SYSTEM The CB650R features a twin-duct intake design, engineered to ram cool, dense air into the airbox, increasing horsepower. SIX-SPEED TRANSMISSION Smooth, nearly seamless shifts and gear ratios matched to the way you want to ride: those are two of the characteristics that make this Honda so much fun to ride. SPECIAL ENGINE TUNING Changes to valve timing and piston shapes (compared to the previous generation CB650F) have improved engine response, especially from the idle to 8000 rpm, a big advantage in urban environments. NEO-SPORTS CAFÉ STYLING This bike looks unique, because it is. The Neo Sports Café design combines elements from pure sportbikes and sporting nakeds. Sometimes less is more, and the CB650R makes a bold styling statement wherever you ride it. DIGITAL INSTRUMENTS Based off our CB1000R, the CB650R’s LCD screen features a digital speedometer and tachometer, plus a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters, and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators. LED HEADLIGHT The CB650R uses the same LED headlight as our CB1000R. The bezel around the headlight and is finished in black, emphasizing a sharper image. This LED headlight is both brighter and smaller than a conventional design, and contributes in a big way to the CB650R’s sense of style. LUSTROUS NANOPIGMENT PAINT The CB650R’s dual-layer candy paint is applied with a nanopigment clear coat on top of a base coat. Aluminum flakes in the base coat give this paint a shimmering look—check it our for yourself and you’ll be hooked. 41mm FRONT SUSPENSION The front suspension showcases some leading-edge technology. The 41mm fork is equipped with Showa’s Separate Function Fork (SFF) which offers reduced weight, superior rigidity, and excellent overall performance. The aluminum lower triple clamp completes the picture. HANDLEBAR A bike’s handlebar makes a huge difference in how you relate to your machine. We moved the CB650R’s bar forward by 13mm and down by 8mm (compared to the previous CB650F), and changed the bend in the bar too. Plus, using a premium, tapered-section swaged bar gives you better front-end feedback. FRAME The twin-spar frame incorporates pivot plates, engine hangers, seat rails, and other components that all reduce weight. It’s light, strong, and provides the basis for the CB650R’s stellar handling. NEUTRAL/SPORTING RIDING POSITION One of the most rider-friendly aspects of the whole Neo-Sports Café design is how you sit on the CB650R. You’re ready for aggressive riding, but you’re still comfortable. You can see what’s going on around you. And your riding sessions can last for hours at a time with little fatigue. RADIAL-MOUNT FRONT BRAKES Featuring huge 310mm discs, the CB650R also comes with radial-mounted four-piston calipers. The result is premium sportbike stopping power that’s linear and easy to modulate. REAR-DISC BRAKE A 240mm hydraulic disc at the rear complements the twin front discs for plenty of stopping power. SLIPPER CLUTCH The assist slipper clutch lightens clutch operation by approximately 12 percent compared to previous models, and that reduces rear-wheel hop during rapid downshifts.

2020 Honda CB650R Photos

2020 Honda CB650R Videos