Triumph: UK Bike Production to Expand for 2022

As of yesterday, the world’s largest UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer has plans to increase bike production in the motherland in an effort to keep up with the demand for new machines; we were curious what that meant for production location, so we did some digging.

Apparently, Triumph is catering to the cry for more locally-produced motorcycles (yay). The plan is to increase the Hinckley Headquarter‘s figures to an annual output of 20,000 UK-produced bikes (from 15,000) for this year. That’s a far cry from the 7,000 – and further reduced 4,500 – motorcycles reported two years ago, when the brand announced that manufacturing of most of their bikes would be moved to Thailand.

“According to Triumph, there are several other reasons for increasing production, including the success of the Trident 660, as well as the Tiger 900 range, and overall growth in the global dealer network and a bigger global footprint of the brand,” comments CarAndBike.

“The Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 will continue to be built in Thailand, but Triumph is also looking at producing these models in the UK factory, to sell to local markets.”

With the Hinckley headquarters expected to be working at full capacity in a scant nine months, (with the Tiger 1200, Tiger 900, Speed Triple and Rocket 3 to be manufactured locally before the end of 2022), we’re looking forward to the end result – as well as the 100 new jobs to be created in the process.

