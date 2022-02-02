Following a big year for Triumph with the introduction of their 660 platform, Triumph is continuing their steam-roll into 2022 with even more new models such as the 2022 Tiger 660 sport. The British motorcycle manufacturer has recently adopted an ethos of low-cost ownership, and they continue to push that mentality into the new year.

Triumph continues to churn out beautifully custom special editions of their most popular models, so even if you’re looking for something a little “extra” Triumph is guaranteed to have something to please.

2022 Triumph Rocket 221 3R & 3GT

The Triumph Rocket 221 is truly a specimen of modern technology; the “King of Torque”. For those out of the loop, Triumph was bold enough to denote this motorcycle “221” thanks to its astounding torque numbers. If you haven’t put two and two together yet, yes, this motorcycle really does produce 221 lb-ft of torque.

The Harley V-Rod inspired Rocket 221 is a comfortable cruiser with one thing in mind; power and torque. Triumph is so proud of how much power this motorcycle puts down that this special edition 3R and 3GT both proudly display their power figures right on the tank of the motorcycle.

The only difference between the 3R and 3GT is the handlebar configurations.

MSRP: $24,600 USA / $28,700 CAN

2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR

The Triumph ‘Naked Triple’ bike family (containing the Speed Triple and bigger Street Triple) have been a staple in the Triumph lineup for a long time now. Last year Triumph introduced the Speed Triple 1200 RR, bumping the Speed Triple 1050 up to a beefy 1200cc engine.

The Street and Speed Triple bikes have always had a styling unique to the Triple family. In a bizarre display of design superiority, Triumph has completely reimagined the new Speed Triple 1200 RR for 2022 with some insanely retro-inspired styling. The bike still puts out a torque-heavy 177 HP and 92 lb-ft of torque, except it is now shrouded in brand new full-fairing greatness. The Speed Triple will never be the same.

MSRP: $20,950 USA / $23,250 CAN

2022 Triumph Trident 660

Last year, Triumph debuted it’s bread new 660 platform with the introduction of the Triumph Trident 660; a naked hoon-machine inspired to complete with the likes of naked bikes such as Yamaha’s highly successful MT-07. The motorcycle was very well-received by the industry and saw great sales success as a result.

That brings us into 2022 with Triumph’s second year into selling the Trident and first opportunity to bring changes to the motorcycle. Triumph has already jumped the gun and is introducing a whopping 67 entirely new and redesigned components to the Trident. The 660cc inline-three engine produces 80 horsepower and 47 lb-ft of torque; making it the perfect commuter or starter bike thanks to its low price point.

MSRP: $8,195 USA / $8,195 CAN

2022 Triumph Street Twin EC1 Special Edition

Did someone say special edition? The 2022 Triumph Street Twin EC1 celebrates it’s classic heritage with a beautiful silver and grey two-tone paintjob that is sure to bring attention. Inspired by East London’s early motorcycle scene, the EC1 paint scheme and custom style detailing serve to bring back echos of the past.

MSRP: $10,350 USA / $11,550 CAN

2022 Triumph Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition

2022 brings wind of another special edition Triumph motorcycle in the form of the Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition. Taking inspiration from Triumph’s successful racing history, the Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition brings a special design to the existing model. A blue fuel tank with a hand-painted solver coach lining adorns the top; while a special seat, mudguard, black side panels, and accessory-fit fairing wrap the bike in limited edition greatness.

MSRP: $17,300 USA / $18,550 CAN

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200GT / Tiger 1200GT Pro / Tiger 1200GT Explorer

The Tiger 1200 serves as Triumph’s attempt at a full-fledged ADV motorcycle. The GT edition provides a powerful and lightweight bike dedicated to road-focused adventure riding thanks to its cast aluminum wheels. Triumph sent the Tiger 1200 to the gym, and as a result, it has managed to shed an incredible 50 pounds for the 2022 model year.

The 1160cc inline three has seen some work as well, and it now produces 148 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque; ample power to get you to any off road destination that your heart desires. The accessory list for the Tiger 1200 models is practically endless, so it’s up to you on how you want to customize your ride!

The GT comes stock with a 20 litre tank, and the Explorer edition bumps that up to 30L.

MSRP: $19,100 USA / $22,300 CAN

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro / Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer

For a more dirt-inclined ADV rider, Triumph has the Tiger 1200 available in a Rally Pro edition built specifically for taking the road less traveled. The Rally model features tubeless spoked rims for increased off-road ability, two off-road specific rider modes, and some off-road specific accessories such as an engine-guard and bark-busters to protect your hands.

Beyond the off-road transformation, the Rally Pro edition remains the same as the 1200GT. The Rally comes in an “Explorer” edition boasting some extra accessories included off the lot such as heated grips and seat, tire pressure monitoring system, and some other tech upgrades.

MSRP: $22,500 USA / $25,800 CAN

2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

A brand new model coming to the 2022 Triumph motorcycle lineup is the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660. Taking their recently introduced 660 platform, it appears as though Triumph has taken the opportunity to fill a hole in their lineup with a touring-centric middleweight bike with an attractive price and new styling.

Retaining the same 660cc inline-three from the Trident, the Tiger Sport 660 has been tuned to produce 80 horsepower and 47 lb-ft of torque. The 17L fuel tank and Triumph’s endless accessory-line help this motorcycle become a dangerous threat to the middleweight touring market.

MSRP: $9,295 USA / $10,495 CAN

