Triumph Celebrates Their Millionth Motorcycle With Special 01/01 Tiger 900

Congrats to Triumph for rolling their 1,000,000th bike off the belt last week!

To commemorate the occasion, the world’s largest UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer has, naturally, pimped out their celebration bike – or cele’bike’, if you will (I’ll see myself out).

What better choice of beastie for the millionth motorcycle (I’m assuming they plan the millionth) than the highly popular Triumph Tiger 900?

“Over the 31 years since we re-launched Triumph, we have shared so many great moments with our fans across the world,” enthuses CEO Nick Bloor last week at Triumph’s Hinckley headquarters.

“From returning to the TT champions arena, to entering the MotoGP paddock with our Moto2 engine partnership to supporting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride; Triumph’s success has always stemmed from the passion and commitment we share with our riders.”

“With the forthcoming launch of our brand-new Tiger 1200, new competition MX and Enduro motorcycles, plus our strategic partnership with Bajaj to create smaller-capacity bikes, I am delighted to say that the future for Triumph and its fans across the world will be just as exciting and rich as the last 30 years has been,” Bloor continues.

Care to see if you’ll be in the area to take a gander at the machine? The report from MCN goes on to state that the Tiger will be shown at Motorcycle Live ‘before taking up permanent residence at the Factory Visitor Experience.’

What bike do you think Triumph would have better used for their millionth motorcycle? Comment below, letting us know what you think, be sure also to check out other related news from Triumph, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.