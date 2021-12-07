Triumph Updates the Tiger 1200 Range for 2022

“Only The Best Will Do”

Triumph has just updated their Tiger 1200 range for the new year. Perks include a whopping weight drop and a deliciously long-range potential, among other updates – so let’s get into it.

The inline triple of the Triumph 1200 has been updated for increased efficiency, and despite dropping in power from 1215cc to 1160cc, it still spits out a neat 148bhp (from 139bhp) and 95lb-ft of yank (from 90lb-ft). The ‘T-plane’ crank design Triumph used for the Tiger 1200 range purportedly improves drive pulses and character, and a new split radiator gets the whole bundle of muscles further forward in the chassis for better maneuverability and balance.

The bike’s dropped a bit of weight, too.

Pushing the increasingly compact machine into the doc’s office gets us a numeric somewhere between 240kg and 261kg, depending on which variant you’re talking about.

(For those that want a break on the math, that’s roughly 25kg – and we ain’t talking keto.)

“Paired with the new engine is a redesigned shaft drive that’s 1.5kg lighter than the old unit,” comments an article from MCN.

“The big chunks [of weight difference] have come from the swingarm and frame, which total 5.4kg lighter, in part thanks to a bolt-on aluminum subframe, but generally they’ve just trimmed the fat by ditching items that weren’t in huge demand such as the electrically adjusted screen.”

Oh, and we haven’t even introduced the new addition to the range yet – Triumph’s new GT Explorer and Rally Explorer adventure machines, both now featuring a magnificent 30-liter tank capacity (see above).

Many notice that this gen’s spec sheet has officially put the new Tiger 1200 Explorer in direct competition with the other two big ADV boys that show off 30-liter tanks. Ducati’s Multistrada 1260 Enduro and BMW’s R1250GSA have been top-of-the-chart for a hot minute, and though Triumph isn’t saying it in as many words, the R1250GSA is the main beast to beat considering it is the only other shaft-driven bike in the category.

Here’s a list of further perks for the range, according to the press release:

New category-leading Brembo Stylema® monobloc brakes, plus optimized cornering ABS with IMU

New rider ergonomics “designed for a comfortable and stable ride

All-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar System, developed in partnership with Continental

All-new keyless system, including ignition, steering lock, and fuel cap

Optimized Cornering Traction Control with IMU

All-new 7” TFT instruments with integrated ‘My Triumph’ Connectivity System

All-new Showa semi-active suspension set-up for dynamic rider control (longer travel)

All-new LED lighting with DRL, plus Adaptive Cornering Lights (not available on GT)

Hill Hold (not available on GT)

New twin radiator design and minimal new silencer

New rider ergonomics with tailored bar and peg positions

All-new bodywork

Premium detailing and finish

New color schemes and graphics for each family

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Naturally, the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer come with their own list of extra features (as per the press release):

Six Ride Modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro)

Triumph Shift Assist (standard on all except GT)

Heated grips and seats

The 2022 Triumph 1200 Range At-A-Glance

19” front and 18” rear cast-aluminum wheels

20-liter tank

Showa semi-active suspension

Ride Modes: Rain, Road, and Sport

Colors: Snowdonia White

Available from $19,100.00

19” front and 18” rear cast-aluminum wheels

Showa semi-active suspension

Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, and Off-Road

Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Lucerne Blue

Available from $21,400.00

19” front and 18” rear cast-aluminum wheels

Heated rider and passenger seats

Engine protection bars

Tyre pressure monitoring

Blindspot detection radar (lane change assist incorporated)

30-liter tank

Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, and Off-Road

Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Lucerne Blue

Available from $23,100.00

21” front and 18” rear tubeless spoked wheels

Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro

Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Matt Khaki

Available from $22,500.00

21” front and 18” rear tubeless spoked wheels

Heated rider and passenger seats

Engine protection bars

Tyre pressure monitoring

Blindspot detection radar (lane change assist incorporated)

30-liter tank

Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro

Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Matt Khaki

Available from $24,200.00

“The all-new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world’s most capable, agile, and maneuverable large-capacity adventure motorcycle,” states the press release.

“Delivering a transformation in capability and performance on the tarmac, and the most dynamic and exciting experience off-road, the new generation brings the best of all worlds.”

Let us know what you think of this new range (and if you’re tempted to buy)by dropping a comment below.

Be sure to also check back for updates, take a gander at the photo gallery below for more eye candy, and as per usual – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of Triumph’s official press release*

