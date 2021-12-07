Triumph Updates the Tiger 1200 Range for 2022

“Only The Best Will Do”
Triumph has just updated their Tiger 1200 range for the new year. Perks include a whopping weight drop and a deliciously long-range potential, among other updates – so let’s get into it.
The inline triple of the Triumph 1200 has been updated for increased efficiency, and despite dropping in power from 1215cc to 1160cc, it still spits out a neat 148bhp (from 139bhp) and 95lb-ft of yank (from 90lb-ft). The ‘T-plane’ crank design Triumph used for the Tiger 1200 range purportedly improves drive pulses and character, and a new split radiator gets the whole bundle of muscles further forward in the chassis for better maneuverability and balance.
The bike’s dropped a bit of weight, too.
Pushing the increasingly compact machine into the doc’s office gets us a numeric somewhere between 240kg and 261kg, depending on which variant you’re talking about.
(For those that want a break on the math, that’s roughly 25kg – and we ain’t talking keto.)
“Paired with the new engine is a redesigned shaft drive that’s 1.5kg lighter than the old unit,” comments an article from MCN.
“The big chunks [of weight difference] have come from the swingarm and frame, which total 5.4kg lighter, in part thanks to a bolt-on aluminum subframe, but generally they’ve just trimmed the fat by ditching items that weren’t in huge demand such as the electrically adjusted screen.”
Oh, and we haven’t even introduced the new addition to the range yet – Triumph’s new GT Explorer and Rally Explorer adventure machines, both now featuring a magnificent 30-liter tank capacity (see above).
Many notice that this gen’s spec sheet has officially put the new Tiger 1200 Explorer in direct competition with the other two big ADV boys that show off 30-liter tanks. Ducati’s Multistrada 1260 Enduro and BMW’s R1250GSA have been top-of-the-chart for a hot minute, and though Triumph isn’t saying it in as many words, the R1250GSA is the main beast to beat considering it is the only other shaft-driven bike in the category.
Here’s a list of further perks for the range, according to the press release:
- New category-leading Brembo Stylema® monobloc brakes, plus optimized cornering ABS with IMU
- New rider ergonomics “designed for a comfortable and stable ride
- All-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar System, developed in partnership with Continental
- All-new keyless system, including ignition, steering lock, and fuel cap
- Optimized Cornering Traction Control with IMU
- All-new 7” TFT instruments with integrated ‘My Triumph’ Connectivity System
- All-new Showa semi-active suspension set-up for dynamic rider control (longer travel)
- All-new LED lighting with DRL, plus Adaptive Cornering Lights (not available on GT)
- Hill Hold (not available on GT)
- New twin radiator design and minimal new silencer
- New rider ergonomics with tailored bar and peg positions
- All-new bodywork
- Premium detailing and finish
- New color schemes and graphics for each family
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Naturally, the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer come with their own list of extra features (as per the press release):
- Six Ride Modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro)
- Triumph Shift Assist (standard on all except GT)
- Heated grips and seats
The 2022 Triumph 1200 Range At-A-Glance
Tiger 1200 GT
19” front and 18” rear cast-aluminum wheels
20-liter tank
Showa semi-active suspension
Ride Modes: Rain, Road, and Sport
Colors: Snowdonia White
Available from $19,100.00
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
19” front and 18” rear cast-aluminum wheels
Showa semi-active suspension
Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, and Off-Road
Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Lucerne Blue
Available from $21,400.00
Tiger 1200 GT Explorer
19” front and 18” rear cast-aluminum wheels
Heated rider and passenger seats
Engine protection bars
Tyre pressure monitoring
Blindspot detection radar (lane change assist incorporated)
30-liter tank
Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, and Off-Road
Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Lucerne Blue
Available from $23,100.00
Tiger 1200 Rally Pro
21” front and 18” rear tubeless spoked wheels
Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro
Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Matt Khaki
Available from $22,500.00
Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
21” front and 18” rear tubeless spoked wheels
Heated rider and passenger seats
Engine protection bars
Tyre pressure monitoring
Blindspot detection radar (lane change assist incorporated)
30-liter tank
Ride Modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro
Colors: Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, Matt Khaki
Available from $24,200.00
“The all-new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world’s most capable, agile, and maneuverable large-capacity adventure motorcycle,” states the press release.
“Delivering a transformation in capability and performance on the tarmac, and the most dynamic and exciting experience off-road, the new generation brings the best of all worlds.”
Let us know what you think of this new range (and if you’re tempted to buy)by dropping a comment below.
Be sure to also check back for updates, take a gander at the photo gallery below for more eye candy, and as per usual – stay safe on the twisties.
*All media courtesy of Triumph’s official press release*
