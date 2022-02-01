Custom Eye Candy: ‘Tamarit’s Jade’ is a Triumph-Based Cafe Racer

Tamarit Motorcycles – a Spanish bike shop devoted specifically to the transformation of Triumph bikes – has just created a beauty of a machine for ArtCurial’s auction. This is their 100th motorcycle to emerge from the shop, and if there’s one thing I love to take a gander at, it’s well-built bikes showing off a different type of plumage – so let’s get into it.

For this build, we’re told by the auction description that Jade (christened by the shop) is “based on a carburettor-model Triumph Bonneville Thruxton and has kept that bike’s registration papers.”

From there, Quique and Matias, Tamarit’s founders went the way of luxury, with ‘gold, chrome and jade’ being the materials to inspire the unique build.

All told, Tamarit purportedly put almost 250 hours of work into this machine, accurately reflected by the €50,000 – 70,000 estimation and the fact that this auction lot number will be held at no reserve.

Features of ‘Jade’ include a swingarm – specially developed for Tamarit’s 100th bike – as well as a single-shock absorber (Hagon), K&N filters, Galfer discs, Beringer callipers, and a Zard exhaust.

For more information, be sure to hit up ArtCurial's lot page for 'Jade'.

*All media sourced from ArtCurial*