Triumph Motorcycles Partners With Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Triumph Is Supporting the 2020 Ride

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride of 2020 will take place on September 27. It will be the 10th edition of the ride, and a milestone for it and for the cause it supports. Triumph will once again be the main sponsor of the event. The point of the ride this year, as it is every year, is to support and fundraise for men’s health.

The idea, if you’re unfamiliar with the ride is for riders to put on their most dapper outfit and ride. This year things will be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 DGR will be for the first time a solo event called Ride Solo together. This new format will allow the event to still take place and allow for it to still raise money for its important cause without making for a large social gathering and potentially putting people at risk.

If you’re interested in donating or riding in the event this year, then you should check out the DGR website and register or donate. Both make an impact, and you should give it a shot. September is still a little ways away, so plan to go for a ride that day and make sure to snap some photos and use the #DGR2020 and #ForTheRide so you can raise awareness and also connect with other riders.