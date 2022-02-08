MotoGP: 2022 Livery Revealed for Honda Repsol 

The Honda Repsol Team has pulled the wraps on their new livery for the 2022 season – and with Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro behind the proverbial wheel, we’re anticipating a circuit loaded with a helluva view.

The report from MCN shows this year’s color scheme to be sporting the usual colors courtesy of the Spanish oil company – more white with more orange at the back, and Red Bull’s logo – the new sponsor for Honda Repsol – featured on the belly pan.

The major pop, though, is the dramatic difference in the RC213V’s aerodynamics between last season and this year – a change that will hopefully get the team a tad closer to Ducati and Yamaha, with the revised chassis and upgraded engine set to make the bike “a little more user-friendly.”

With a very nice 15 World Championships, 452 premier class podiums, and 183 race wins bagged for HRT, we can’t wait to see what the team sends on the circuit proper.

The Mandalika test takes place on February 11-13, with the first round of the new season starting in Qatar, on March 6th.

Wishing the racers the best of luck, be sure to stay tuned and drop a comment letting us know what you think – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from Motorsport, BikeSport News, AutoSport, and HRT’s official page*