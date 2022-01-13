MotoGP: Marc Márquez Mid-Recovery, Back on Track

Word is out that Honda’s daredevil racer is officially back in business – and as of last Monday, Marc Márquez has received a clear bill of health from his doctors

Since the end of last season, Márquez has been battling what was diagnosed later as diplopia – a nasty case of double vision. Naturally, the young racer took time off to recover, during which time we also saw his brother, Álex Márquez, try out the new MotoGP machine for Honda at Jerez.

With the technology purportedly improved and rendering the new bike ‘very comfortable’, everything is all set for the elder of the Marquez brothers to set back in motion and grab some podiums for the Repsol Honda Team.

“With this progress, the Repsol Honda Team rider [has] received authorization to ride a motorcycle and motocross, the most demanding discipline possible in the world of two wheels, was chosen by Marquez and his team.”

“After a three-month absence, the Spanish rider returned to riding at the Ponts Circuit (Lleida). After several runs, his sensations and feelings on the bike were more than optimistic.”

The report from MotoGP’s official website goes on to mention that Marquez’s next step in racing recovery and rehabilitation will be ‘on a paved racetrack.’

We wish the young Spaniard all the best in his recovery

