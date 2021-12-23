MotoGP: Marc Marquez Sees Progression in Diplopia Treatment

A report from AutomobilSport has just touched on what’s been up with Team Honda’s favorite Spaniard – and the health side of things is at least appearing to improve for the young man’s future with MotoGP.

“The Repsol Honda Team rider, who last October was diagnosed with an episode of diplopia after suffering a fall while training for the Portuguese GP, has continued periodic visits to his trusted ophthalmologist to assess the evolution of his vision over the past two months,” comments the article.

“Marc Marquez will continue to undergo periodic reviews with Dr. Sánchez Dalmau during the coming weeks alongside the conservative treatment plan.”

We’re told that the young racer will not be barred from the next season – rather, he’s already revived his physical training plan and is continuing along in the hopes of joining for 2022, despite suffering the diagnosis of diplopia after sustaining a fall while training for the Portuguese GP on his enduro bike – and that was after further complications from other accidents had already been bothering his performance.

We wish the young racer the very best in his recovery, and who knows – maybe the fresh season will bring a more solid, recovered Spaniard to the track.

