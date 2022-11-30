KTM 890 Adventure Returns for 2023

KTM’s just finished refreshing their highly popular 890 Adventure for the moto-masses – and considering the industry’s recent craze playing with pebbles and hills, any off-road obligatories come warmly welcomed.

For 2023, the Austrians have given us a completely different equation for armour; the front mask area (between the head of the bike and the fuel tank) shows off new connected bodywork for protection, while the bits and bobs to hold GPS devices have been strengthened.

KTM has also widened the bike at the shoulders, including reworked side panels for better appendage safety (‘break a leg’ may be polite in well-wishing but it’s not an ideal reality, you know?).

Suspension has been upgraded, too; now, rebound and compression adjustment (accessible from the top caps) is made possible in the bike’s WP APEX 43 mm front forks, with the 890’s APEX shock featuring new settings “orientated for the demands of adventure riding.”

All of this is complemented by a higher windscreen – inspired by the KTM 890 RALLY – as well as a hardy 5” TFT with updated software.

For handling, a new 9.3 mp ABS unit (synced with ride modes) that automatically engages when the 890 Adventure is in OFF-ROAD or RALLY Mode. STREET, OFFROAD, and RAIN modes accompany a DEMO mode, where the rider can “try the full gamut of optional Rider Aids for the first 1,500 km before deciding whether to purchase and keep them permanently.”

Add a new aluminum engine and tank protector, handlebar switch with hazard warning, LED indicators and a sportier aesthetic, and you’re decked out for the nearest adventure, Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen style.

What do you think? Be sure to drop a comment down below as we keep you up to date on the best of the latest in our industry, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.