KTM’s the New Distributor for CFMoto in Ireland and UK

Since the lockdowns of 2020,the Powersports industry has shown a big bang in profitable partnerships – and with good reason. Why spend hard-earned money to tackle the big wide world when you can piggyback on a symbiotic collaboration, strengthening forces and saving finances as you go?

Today, the newest partnership is between KTM and CFMoto – an extension of their previous affairs, which included CFMoto making small-cc KTM bikes for the Chinese market, and one which will now allow CFMoto bikes into Ireland and UK dealerships, taking over for Quadzilla.

“Through our dedicated dealers and promotions, as well as our racing department, we have had the pleasure of supporting CFMoto with the growth of its motorcycle division for ten years,” enthuses Paul Miller from Quadzilla.

“We have not only raised the profile of the brand in the motorcycle market within the UK, but also had race success at the Isle of Man TT and No Limits twins classes.”

“We will continue to support our dealer network, as well as KTM Europe in Austria with the transition and are looking forward to seeing the continued growth of CFMoto motorcycles,” he finishes.

A view of KTM motorcycles, with rider enjoying the scenery. Media sourced from KTM.

Naturally, any bikes in need of warranty coverage during the transition will be covered by Quadzilla until the period is up, with new machines being covered by KTM.

