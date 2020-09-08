KTM and CFMoto are Working on a 750cc Range of Motorcycles

Manufactured in China

KTM and CFMoto are working together on some new motorcycles that will be manufactured in China. At a recent investor presentation, it was revealed that the range of 750cc motorcycles will be a part of a “massive increase in cooperation level” with CFMoto, according to Motorcycle.com.

The bikes that will be produced will feature a 750cc twin-cylinder engine. there will be several different machines that will come out of this collaboration, including a 750 Duke, 750 Adventure, and a 750 Supermoto. All of these bikes will be made in Hangzhou, China.

These motorcycles were expected to go to just China buyers. That was reported after previous presentations from KTM about its arrangement with CFMoto. However, the new presentation said that these three motorcycles will be for global markets. This means Chinese-made KTMs will be sold in various markets around the world. However, before that, CFMoto will release its own adventure bike that is based on this design. That bike will be called the MT800, and it should be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

One thing that was not clear from this recent presentation was the timeline. Beyond the date for the MT800, the timeline for these new motorcycles has not been shared.