Honda: CB500 Range Confirmed for U.S. Debut

We’ve just had word that Honda’s CB500X, CB500F, and CBR500R have been updated for this year – and with a U.S. debut slotted for 2022, we’re excited to see the machines drop into the colonies proper.

It’s long been known that Honda occupies a unique niche in the motorcycle segment; with the Japanese manufacturer being nearly the only brand to happily maintain hold of a 500cc lineup (bar the occasional Chinese lookalike), it stands to reason, then, that their machines would get a bit of extra lovin’ and provided souped-up suspension, braking and handling in anticipation of the upcoming debut.

The ultimate entry-level, midweight adventure bike, Honda’s CB500X ABS, will be flying into the Western Hemisphere with a purported 5lb. Lower curb weight, an upside-down Showa SFF-BP fork, and dual front brake rotors, among other perks (TBA shortly).

Expect to pay an MSRP of $7,199, with color schemes including Pearl Organic Green and Black.

Honda’s 500cc lineup wouldn’t be complete without a versatile naked variant. Built for practicality and functional fun, the CB500F ABS sports a build “honed through decades of iconic Honda CB models.” This year, updates include a further 4lb weight loss, the inverted Showa SFF-BP fork, dual front brake rotors with radial-mounted Nissin calipers, and that sweet ‘n low MSRP of $6,699 (with Matte Gray Metallic for the color scheme).

What hosts track DNA and still sports a user-friendly personality? It’s no secret that the CBR500R dominates the 500cc sport segment (especially considering running costs and the grin factor when riding the thing) – and with this year’s updates including dual front brake rotors with radial-mount Nissin calipers and an inverted Showa SFF-BP fork, as well as lightweight wheels, you really can’t go wrong.

Should you decide otherwise, let the MSRP of $7,199 and available livery (Grand Prix Red; Silver Sword Metallic) do the talking.

Honda’s press release also tells us that their CB1000R, CBR300R, and the four-wheeled TRX250X ATV will also be returning for the model year, with the brand’s Neo-Sports Café contribution – the CB1000R ABS – sporting several ride modes as well as higher-performance suspension and quality braking components to round the kit out to a very nice bang-for-buck ratio of $5,099.

Still touting the small-displacement, single-cylinder machine that shows off scads of versatility, this year’s CBR300R is available with ABS, the obligatory low seat height, and limbo-low MSRP of $5,099, with the machine clocking in at $4,899 if you want to forgo the ABS.

“It’s hard to find more versatile motorcycles than Honda’s 500 cc CB/R models, and if you factor in affordability and reliability, nothing else even compares,” says Brandon Wilson, the American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential.

“Each of these machines has been successful at addressing riders’ wide-ranging practical and recreational needs and tastes, and we’re pleased to offer them to U.S. customers in 2022, with improved performance for the new model year.”

We look forward to seeing these machines in the American market for this year.

*All media sourced from Honda’s press release *