The Smallest CBR: The 2020 Honda CBR300R

The 2020 Honda CBR300R is the smallest member of the CBR-family, but good things come in small packages. Don’t be fooled by the small displacement, because this full-faired sport bike has more than enough power to thrill beginner and experienced riders alike. It’s fast and nimble, and very economical too.

Powered by a potent 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine, the CBR300R unleashes an impressive 30.5 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 19.8 lb-ft of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The power is delivered in a smooth and powerful way, with a responsive throttle and a sporty exhaust note too.

In keeping with the rest of the CBR-family, the CBR300R takes its styling cues directly from the CBR1000RR, with similar dual headlights, an aerodynamic fairing, and characteristic CBR-inspired fuel tank and saddle.

The potent engine, performance parts, and sport-inspired design result in a compact, lightweight motorcycle with nimble handling and responsive acceleration. This is so much more than just a beginner bike. It’s an important member of the CBR-line that offers accessible performance in an affordable package.

Available with or without ABS for 2020, the CBR300R is available in two color options: Grand Prix Red or Matte Black Metallic.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Honda CBR300R in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 4,699

4,699 Key Features: Anti-lock brakes (ABS) LED lights Special Engine Tuning

Key Specs Engine type: 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power: 30.5 horsepower

30.5 horsepower Wet weight: 357 lbs

357 lbs Seat height: 30.7 Inch Key Competitors Kawasaki Ninja 400

Yamaha YZF-R3

KTM RC390

2020 Honda CBR300R Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 30.5 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 76mm x 63mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System PGM-Fi, 38mm throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #520 Chain; 14T/36T CHASSIS Suspension Front 37mm fork; 4.65 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with five-position spring-preload adjustability; 4.07 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 296mm disc Brakes Rear Single 220mm disc Tires Front 110/70-17 Tires Rear 140/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 12.8L (3.4 US gal.) Color Grand Prix Red, Matte Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transisterized Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1379 mm (54.3 in.) Ground Clearance 149 mm (5.9 in.) Seat Height 779 mm (30.7 in.) Curb Weight 161 kg (357 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 12-month Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CBR300R Features

Single-cylinder Engine A single is the perfect choice for a bike like the CBR300R. It’s light, simple, fuel efficient and features a broad powerband with plenty of low-revving torque—just what you want in your first motorcycle, but geared for comfortable cruising at highway speeds. Fuel Injection Fuel injection means the CBR300R starts right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. Narrow Seat & Low Seat Height A low 30.7-inch seat height does more than help make sure the CBR300R fits a wide range of riders. It makes it easier to put your feet down at stoplights and in parking lots—a big confidence builder. Counterbalance Shaft Because it features a counterbalancer, the CBR300R engine is a smooth runner. You get the narrow overall width and power advantages of a single along with the smoothness of a multi-cylinder bike. Analog/digital Instrumentation The CBR300R’s digital gauges with analog tachometer provide vital riding information in a styled, hi-tech instrumentation package featuring digital speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp, tripmeter/odometer and clock. Anti-lock Braking System Our ABS—available on the CBR300R—can be a big help in making controlled stops in less-than-ideal conditions, like on wet pavement or when there’s sand or other debris on the road. It’s the perfect choice whether you’re using your new bike as a commuter or just riding it for fun, since it helps you stop with added confidence. Disc Brakes The CBR300R features a 296mm front and 220mm rear hydraulic disc for excellent stopping power and brake feel. Supersport Styling The CBR300R features full-cowl Supersport styling and dual headlights, increasing aero efficiency and carrying the styling cues from our CBR-RR series. Passenger Ready A separate passenger seat, integrated grab rail and standard passenger footpegs mean you can take a friend along when you go riding—another example of the CBR300R’s versatility. Under-seat Storage Removing the rear passenger seat provides a lockable area to throw a wallet, gloves or a spare set of sunglasses. Pro-link® Rear Suspension The CBR300R uses a single-shock preload-adjustable rear suspension that not only gives you a smooth ride but helps enhance handling as well, like some of our larger sport models.

