Harley-Davidson: Quarterly Revenue Beats Analyst’s Predictions

Harley-Davidson’s current work in rebranding the company is, in a word, impressive.

Having been present at the installation of their Hardwire Strategy (and the rollercoaster ride that was the following two years), factoring in restrictions, the economic about-face of 2020/2021, and the cause-and-effect of the brand’s new objectives, it’s safe to say that few have been able to accomplish what the American manufacturer is continuing to pull off.

Booming pandemic bike sales definitely helped with the company releasing their luxury adventure bike (The Pan America), new-gen appeal (the Sportster S), and their higher-end electric platform (LiveWire).

Bottom line, Harley’s got their hands in multiple baskets – and the wow factor still sits firmly in how the manufacturer has managed the delicate balance of it all.

H-D’s quarterly revenue as of today also reflects positive figures, with U.S. News telling us that “the company’s shares were up 6.8% at $38.59 in premarket trading.”

This tidbit follows the knowledge that the fourth quarter – which ended Dec 31, 2021 – showed off similarly positive results, beating predictions and boasting a net income spike to $21.6 million, or 14 cents per share, inflating the brand’s positive to a very nice $816 million.

That’s a hefty handful of cheddar – and we’re tickled pink that the proverbial blood, sweat, and tears are paying off in spades for the American motorcycle manufacturer.

With their recent work on the new electric Arrow platform and installation of the Milwaukee 117 in a handful of their favorite luxury baggers, we’re excited to see what Harley-Davidson does next.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment while you’re here, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.