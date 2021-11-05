Harley-Davidson Global Sales Figures: 2019 to Present

Harley-Davidson’s stocks are on the rise, and now that they don’t have to worry about sky-high taxes with the now-resolved EU Tariff Dispute, we’re taking a look at just how well Harley-Davidson is doing on the financial front – and we dug into the nitty-gritty details, just for you (as per usual).

(Note: many of you have asked for the exact sales figures of Harley Davidson’s new Pan America, given their boast that it topped the charts shortly after its debut. We’ve sent our request for those figures to the brand, so be sure to stay put for those results. By the way, the Pan America should be a part of the 2021 figures below, so you can eyeball it a bit while you wait.)

Back in mid-September of this year, H-D released their results of 2021 Q2, with the figures showing a definite improvement in motorcycle sales from the pandemic-stricken 2020. MarketScreener states that “Harley-Davidson motorcycles declined by 17.4 percent between 2019 and 2020”, with the EU Tariff Dispute playing a big role in extra expenditures.

Had Harley-Davidson had to pay the 56% tax imposed by the EU government, the American motorcycle manufacturer estimated that “the impact of additional EU tariffs [would have been] approximately $200 million to $225 million (USD) on annual basis after 2021, assuming a total EU tariff rate of 56%.”

Ouch.

Today, the report states that “the Company now estimates the impact of the additional EU tariffs (the 31% imposed as of April 19 that will last until the end of this year, as well as the 9% tariff they had to pay at their infamous Thailand facility) in 2021 to be approximately $61 million (USD), including approximately $44 million recognized in the first nine months of 2021.”

Now that everything is cleared up in the Central Hemisphere, we’re told that “the additional tariffs imposed by the EU on the Company’s motorcycles…[will reduce] the total EU tariff rate on the Company’s motorcycles from 31% to 6%, effective January 1, 2022.”

Here’s a comparison of the overall figures from 2019 to the present. Keep in mind, the rise and fall of these sales do not completely depict the success of Harley-Davidson, seeing as they’ve had to pay for the influx in EU taxes from the earnings stated below, leaving less in their pockets than in previous years of income.

*Sources acquired from Statista, as well as MarketScreener and MotorcyclesData.

Harley-Davidson Sales Figures (Global)

2019

Total Earnings

$4.57 billion (USD)

Total units sold

218,273

2020

Total Earnings

$3.26 billion (USD)

Total units sold

180,248

2021

Q1

Q1 Earnings

$1.232 million (USD)

Q1 Units Sold

44,200

Q2

Q2 Earnings

$1.532 million (USD)

Q2 Units Sold

~65,300

Q3

Q3 Earnings

$163.0 million (USD)

Q3 Units Sold

~50,800

Q4

Projected Earnings

“The Company expects Financial Services segment operating income growth in 2021 over 2020 of 95% to 105%, up from the previous range of 75% to 85%. The improved outlook takes into account the favorable credit loss experience through the first nine months of 2021, as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year.”

Projected Units Sold

“The Company expects to ship approximately 22,000 to 29,000 motorcycles at wholesale.”

The report (MarketScreener) also leaves us an idea of how much extra cash is flowing in now that H-D isn’t pinned with the EU levy.

“At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the Company had $3.4 billion of available liquidity through cash, cash equivalents, and availability under its credit and conduit facilities. The Company continues to closely monitor its liquidity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, during 2021, the Company has gradually reduced its cash and cash equivalents from the elevated December 2020 levels.”

All told, it appears that Harley-Davidson is recovering decently from the trauma of the previous years. If you want a more in-depth explanation of the Tariff Trouble that was resolved recently, make sure to head over to our archives, where we have the whole caboodle recorded for your reading pleasure.

Make sure to leave a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.