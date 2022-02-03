Harley-Davidson Pan America, Sportster S Recalled

Harley-Davidson has issued a recall for 3,917 units of the Pan America 1250 and Sportster S. The recall stems from an issue with the TFT instrument cluster, which may not display the speedometer and neutral indicator at startup, when ambient temperatures are below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (or 0 degrees Celsius).

This is the second recall for the Pan-America from the Bar & Shield brand over the last couple of months. In December 2021, 2,689 units were recalled to fix an issue with the seat’s base.

The recall documents for the TFT issue mentions that the failure is due to an error in the instrument cluster module software. Harley-Davidson dealers will update the software free of charge to rectify the issue. Owners are expected to be notified by February 8, 2022.

Harley has also found that the issue happens only at freezing temperatures. Once the bike is running, the instrument cluster warms up from operation, following which the speedometer and neutral indicator are displayed. So, if you own a Pan-America or Sportster S, check if this is a problem on a cold start before reaching out to your local dealer.

If you want to check if your vehicle has been affected by this recall, you can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464.