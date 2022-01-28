Harley Davidson: New Bike Models Host Milwaukee-Eight 117 Engine

All In The Sport of Power and Performance

Since the introduction of Harley’s Hardwire Strategy, the American motorcycle manufacturer has been in the fast lane to cater to new-gen riders – and while the results (the electrified LiveWire One and soon-to-emerge Arrow platform, as well as the adventurous Pan America and chonky Sportster S) are all sure to fit a handful of niches, there’s one thing that H-D will forever be known for:

Creating big, powerful engines for premium vehicles with a smooth feel and an addicting sound.

To this effect, the brand has decided to lean on their successes in the new Bagger Racing Series, King of the Baggers (KOTB) by releasing a range of new models that prize power and performance as priority – and they all purportedly sport Harley’s Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain, the biggest factory-made engine currently available from the brand.

Let’s get into it.

The Gliders: Hot Rod Baggers Influenced by KOTB

We’re told from Harley’s press release that these bikes, along with the V-Twin muscle that is the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine, showcase style from MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers series (this likely thanks to Kyle Wyman’s win on board his Harley bagger this past summer), as well as Harley’s batwing fairing, which is part-and-parcel of the sharknose and dual headlamp kit that makes the Glider so unique.

This is alongside the model’s usual features, including “Reflex™-linked Brembo® brakes with ABS, Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system (with color touch screen and navigation), cruise control and Daymaker® LED headlamps.”

The models for this 2022 category are as follows:

Street Glide ST

The Low Riders: ‘80’s Motor Company Design with a Modern Twist

Harley’s Low Riders have always been a crowd fave – as will be the case any time badass attitude of this sort comes with a ride this smooth.

For this year, we’re told that the new Low Riders have taller suspension and saddlebags have been raised – and Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design, has a tidbit to add on the inspiration for the upgrade.

“Our customers truly inspire us and the Low Rider ST was born from seeing the incredible builds at motorcycle shows around the world,” he says.

“We took the iconic Motor Company design from the Eighties and gave it a new identity with a modern echo. Add the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine…and the Low Rider ST delivers both a dynamic visual package as well as a dramatic performance punch.”

The models for this category are as follows:

CVOs: Top-Shelf Custom-Inspired Baggers Sport ‘Pinnacle of Style and Design’

When it comes to ‘the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand,’ Harley-Davidson puts a premium on making sure their bikes have a rep that lands them the top of the shelf – and the new Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) range is a prime example of just that.

For this range, Harley’s press release tells us that the CVO models been given “exclusive and hand-crafted paint and designs…executed to a level of intricate quality that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories.”

To that effect, these premium, limited edition, factory-custom units all sport the V-Twin muscle that comes symptomatic of Harley’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, combined with the standard features (“premium Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® system, and a Boom!™ Audio 30K Bluetooth® Helmet Headset”), alongside Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson which include the following:

Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes

Cornering-ABS

Cornering-Traction Control with modes

Drag Torque Slip Control

Vehicle Hold Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

The models available for this collection are as follows:

*All media sourced from Harley-Davidon’s website and relevant press releases*

