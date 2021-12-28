Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles Discount Bikes Following UK Grant Cuts

When the UK stated that they would be cutting the very same grants that they had put out to encourage the masses toward electric travel, many were confused as hell – I know that I certainly was.

It didn’t make sense – we even covered the reaction of Chief Executive of the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA), Tony Campbell, who thought that the move was “not a way to incentivize the consumer to think electric and buy electric products.”

Now, quality EV brands are stepping in to help the populace by lowering the costs of their bikes for as long as possible into the new year – and Zero and Harley-Davidson fully intend on having their vehicles available to the ready masses.

The report from MCN states that “[Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles] they will continue to knock £1500 off the price of new machines into 2022.”

As an example, another article from MCN outlines the A2-compliant £12,300 Zero FXE. Priced as one of Zero’s more budget-friendly bikes, we were told that, at the time of the cut, the FXE would no longer be eligible, since the price point hit right at £10,800.

Now, with the new discount of £1500 offered by the brand, that same bike makes the cut.

Harley-Davidson has also stated that, until January 31, 2022, their LiveWire One would carry the discount, and that they would be “reviewing this offer going forward, to see if it can be extended for future customers.”

“Also honouring the price reduction are Zero Motorcycles, whose entire range is no longer entitled to any grant money. Their offer will also last until January 31 2022, meaning their cheapest DS model will continue to stay at £10,570.”

“We were stunned to hear of the withdrawal of the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles’ grant on Wednesday, which came completely out of the blue,” confesses Managing Director of Zero Motorcycles Europe, Umberto Uccelli.

“After consultation with our dealer network, we are able to offer a £1500 subsidy, equivalent to the outgoing grant, to purchasers of a new Zero motorcycle until the 31st of January.”

“This ensures that those thinking about buying a Zero will have a transitional period in which to make their purchase at the price they would have paid prior to Wednesday’s announcement.”

Also affected by the shocking cuts is UK-based small capacity electric firm, Sunra – a company who has decided to keep their 2021 prices steady until at March 1, at the very least.

“Naturally we are very disappointed with the Government’s decision to apply this change of grant to electrically powered two-wheelers,” admits Logan Black from Sunra UK.

“This announcement has been compounded by receiving no notice, leaving dealers and consumers confused.”

“Whilst there is a degree of logic in reducing the grant incentive for high value electric cars, applying the same constraints to entry level EV motorcycles, like those of the Sunra range, appears to conflict with the grants original mission statement.”

“We are however, committed to providing cost-effective, zero emission transport, and so we have decided to freeze recommended prices until at least the new registration change on March 1 2022, subsidising the difference to make our products as accessible as possible to customers.”

A big thumbs up to these brands for their accommodation, and stay tuned for more updates on what comes down the pipeline; be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for a tastefully curated list of the best of the best, and as always- stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from CycleWorld*