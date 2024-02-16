Get ready for the 2024 KTM Street Demo Tour!

2024 KTM Street Demo Tour is going to be at Daytona Bike Week March 1-9

Riders over the age of 25 will have access to KTM’s full range

Riders aged 21-24 will have access to any KTM bikes 500c and under

Bring proper gear and certification!

Team Orange is getting ready to show off their 2024 lineup ranges for Daytona Bike Week!

A view of KTM’s 2024 ranges. Media provided by KTM.

When will KTM have their Street Demo Tour?

According to KTM’s recent press release, the Sreet Demo Tour – and all related festivities – are scheduled to run from March 1-9. Registration will open at 9:00am, so be sure to be on time because the riding will begin at 10, and the bikes are only available on a first-come, first-serve basis!

What bikes are available to ride at KTM’s Street Demo Tour?

KTM’s given a very nice list of bike to try, though we’ve yet to receive word on whether there will be multiples available.

2024 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

2024 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S

Any rules to keep in mind when trying out KTM’s 2024 range at the Street Demo Tour?

There is, of course, the age limit for this tour (typical for a large bike testing event like this one).

KTM’s 2024 motorcycle range will be available to anybody over the age of 21 with a valid motorcycle license, though only those over the age of 25 will be able to ride whatever they like. If you’re between the 21 and 24 year range, you’ll be limited to bikes 500cc and lower in displacement.

KTM also holds a strict “no two-up” policy, with a preference for experienced riders. That means a smart list of gear, too.

For ease of access to KTM’s beauty bikes, we recommend bringing:

A DOT-approved helmet

Eye protection (if not included in the helmet)

Gloves

Long sleeves

Pants

Sturdy footwear

Is everybody really getting a $500 voucher?

Thanks to KTM’s generosity, everybody who attends the KTM Street Demo Tour at Daytona Bike Week will be handed a sweet VIP voucher (valued up to an MSRP of $500).

If you are looking to buy one of KTM’s Street models, the voucher is able to be cashed in at an authorized KTM dealer for any of the following as a compliment to your two-wheeled purchase:

KTM PowerParts

KTM PowerWear

KTM SpareParts

Are you excited to be a part of KTM’s 2024 Street Demo Tour?