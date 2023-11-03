KTM’s 390 Adventure Gets New Liveries for 2024

The Austrians have just brought out their smallest contribution to the ADV segment to serenade everybody into the remainder of Q4 2023.

Meet the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure, a small but mighty single-cylinder bike that may not have the most amount of updates from 2023 to 2024, but certainly shows off enough aesthetics to garner a 2024 model.

KTM’s press release tells us that the following are carryover from last model year:

Euro5-compliant, 373.2cc single-cylinder powerplant capable of 44hp and 37Nm (roughly 27ft-lbs) of yank

19” front and 17” rear wheels

OFFROAD Ride Mode disengages the rear ABS but keeps the front engaged and handy

14.5 liter fuel tank (and the potential for a ~248.5-mile range)

WP APEX suspension with rebound and compression adjustability

Lean-angle sensitive ABS & Motorcycle Traction Control as standar

2-piece saddle

4-screw-mounted steel trellis subframe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Interestingly, KTM’s 2024 390 Adventure back from spoked rolling duty to cast rims – well, the base model, that is. We’re told that “a more offroad-focused KTM 390 Adventure option will also be included in the line-up, which adds heavy-duty, spoked wheels and a READY TO RACE Rally-inspired CTG to the mix.”

Add the following colorways, and all that’s left to wait on is the pricing:

2024 KTM 390 Adventure Orange

2024 KTM 390 Adventure White

What do you think of KTM’s 2024 KTM 390 Adventure?