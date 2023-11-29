KTM Releases 1390 Super Duke R EVO Into the Wild for 2024

The Austrians have finally punted out their new successor to the 1290 Super Duke family – and it’s the 1390 V-Twin monster that we covered back in August.

Meet the fresh, positively insane 1390 Super Duke R EVO. Folks, KTM’s LC8 V-twin has never seen this much up-specced power.

Judging by a handful of the accompanying video comments, hooligans around the world are in full support of the extra ponies, too:

Now that the 1390’s been announced, we can expect the following (thoroughly reasonable) price points for KTM’s Duke / Super Duke family:

With the obligatory MSRPs (and the fact that KTM’s never getting rid of that Orange) out of the way, let’s see what new stuff Kronreif Trunkenpolz’ House of Mattighofen has stuffed into their new hyper-naked bit of insanity, yeah? 😉

KTM’s 2024 1390 Super Duke R EVO. Media provided by KTM.

Thanks to some clever thinking in the engineering department, we’ve been given a power platform punting out 1,350cc, or a claimed 188hp @ 10,000rpm with 107lb-ft (145of torque @ 8,300rpm.

All of the above works with the most advanced Semi-Active Technology (SAT) system on the market. A lighter fork complete with variable damping and both automatic and manual adjustability shows off a quicker, adaptive response via a Suspension Control Unit (SCU), and the front fork is synced up to a rear WP Apex shock touting a semi-active valve with DCC.

Brakes roll out on Michelin Power GP wheels, which show off 4-piston Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers gripping a 320mm disc set up front, and a twin-piston fixed caliper grabbing hold of a single 240mm disc at the rear.

A sweet MCS Radial brake master cylinder offers distance and ratio adjustability, and a brand-new Brembo clutch cylinder offers self-ventilation.

All braking and shifting controls, by the way, are fully adjustable here – and there’s even the additional perk of a reverse shift pattern and shift lever throw chucked in.

Very nice.

A new, 4.6 (instead of 3.9)- gallon fuel tank inclines back for better mass centralization, while 10 liters of airbox capacity, new aerodynamic winglets, a 900g-lighter LED headlight and five Ride Modes (Street, Sport, Rain, Performance, and Track) join a more aggressive stance that makes use of lowered handlebars.

Add a 32.8” saddle, the perk of keyless fill-ups, the redesigned head, and that nice 5” TFT screen, and we’ve rounded out a monstrosity that promises just as much action on the track as on the street.

What do you think about the 2024 1390 Super Duke R EVO?