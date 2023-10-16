KTM Reveals the 2024 790 Duke

The Austrians have just punted out their new 790 Duke to the masses!

For this year, not much changes – indeed, why change a machine so beloved; KTM is still touting the same legendary LC8c parallel-twin platform for her 790 Duke, carrying 105hp and 87Nm of yank to the consternation of many a chicken strip.

A view of KTM’s 2024 790 Duke. All media provided by KTM.

Of course, Team Orange has also guaranteed an A2-friendly variant with 95 ponies of power, ensuring that Team Orange’s “Original Scalpel” remains as accessible as possible. Here’s a quick reminder of the stuff featured in the 2023 790 Duke that’s carried over into the 2024 model:

J.Juan brakes

High-quality WP APEX suspension and a WP steering damper

Full TFT dash

Full LED lighting

32.4” seat height

Steel tube chassis

Cast-aluminum sub frame

Four ride modes: RAIN, STREET, SPORT and an optional “TRACK” mode. With switchable traction control

New for MY2024, KTM’s bestowed the 790 Dauke with your choice of two livery schemes: “KTM Orange” and “Gray” – rather sparse choice, but then again, KTM’s always geared their focus more toward their bike’s catchy handling and high-performance anyways.

A reminder from Janaki Jitchotvisut at RideApart that the 790 Duke does still come with an accessory low seat option for those who would prefer a ~31.7” saddle.

What do you think of KTM’s 2024 790 Duke?