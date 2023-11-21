KTM Updates 790 Adventure for MY2024

And, just like that, the KTM-born, CFMoto-made 790 Adventure has been revived for another round of seasonal scoots.

For this year, Team Orange has purportedly been working on that 799cc LC8c heart, showing off more “rideability” while still ensuring the 790 Adventure platform remains relevant to future emissions regulations.

In plain English, we know the fast figures to remain unchanged at 94hp and 87 Nm of yank, though KTM’s recent press release tells us that the 2024 790 Adventure’s throttle bodies have now been tweaked, rendering more combustion and a “cleaner and more efficient connection.”

The above joins a nice, new pipe complete with a new-for-2024 catalytic converter and pre-muffler (oh, and a new airbox).

A view of KTM’s 2024 790 Adventure. Media provided by KTM.

If you guys know what a knock control sensor is, KTM’s kept the same one as last year, guaranteeing a higher-burn ignition state while also touting increased compatibility for low-octane gas – all covered under KTM’s promise of 9,300-mile (15,000km) service intervals.

Per last year’s release, the 2024 790 Adventure continues with the same IMU as Team Orange’s quintessential, do-it-all middler (the 890 Adventure R), and the brand’s heavy-hitting 1290 SUPER Adventure models; as such, expect the following electronics for the 790 Adventure package:

Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control

ABS

Motor Slip Regulation

Ride Modes

Quickshifter+ (optional)

Power Assist Slipper Clutch (with new friction plates)

A new, clever, taller windscreen with anti-buffer aerodynamics complements last year’s floating duties:

43mm WP APEX fork with 200mm of travel

WP APEX shock absorber with preload adjustability

Add a front mask, a very nice 5” TFT display, Pirelli Scorpion STR rubber, and a slightly more outside-the-box color scheme duet (options being Black or White), and that’s it, folks.

By the way, if you’re worried about the part where CFMoto now manufactures KTM’s 790 Adventure fleets, don’t be. While it’s true that the 790 Adventure is now built in China, KTM assures us that the manufacturing process is “supervised by KTM staff on the ground at CFMoto’s first-class facilities”…. If that helps at all (via ADVPulse).

What do you think of KTM’s 2024 790 Adventure?