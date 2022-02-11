EICMA: Statement from Super Soco on Violated Appearance Patents

Super Soco Wasn’t At EICMA…But Their Bikes Were

If you were at this year’s EICMA, you would have seen models from the brilliant minds of Yamaha, Brembo, Royal Enfield, Kawasaki and Ducati, with KTM and a few other brands deciding to wait a year given the unprecedented times.

One of the brands to show up this year – we thought – was SUPERSOCO, a Chinese electric machine manufacturer with a focus on “revolutionizing urban commuting with smart and lightweight electric vehicles that are stylish, affordable, green, and simple to operate.”

Photos from EICMA show new SUPERSOCO models on the event’s floor, though we’re now receiving intel that the company didn’t even attend.

Confused?

So were we, to the point where we did some digging and found a statement on PRNewswire that’s been recently released on the matter.

Here’s what we found:

“During the event…a company exhibited, without permission, many of SUPERSOCO’s best-selling models in violation of its exclusive appearance patents and intellectual property rights, such as CPX/TC MAX/CU/VS1, and utilized the SUPERSOCO brand and some of its models for media communications,” reveals the report.

“Supersoco Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (“SOCO”), is the creator of the SUPERSOCO brand, [and] owns the intellectual property rights and vehicle appearance patents of the SUPERSOCO brand.”

“SUPERSOCO brand did not take part in EICMA this year, nor did it authorize any third-party agency to act as representative for the brand at the event.”

Whether this means a branch of the company misunderstood their instructions or a member of the company took it upon themselves to coordinate the attendance is left to be seen; we expect there will be a few unhappy cookies dealing with the aftermath for a little while yet, though it was certainly nice to see what’s in store for SUPERSOCO’s upcoming units.

Stay tuned for updates by subscribing to our newsletter, where our main man Cameron Martel curates the best of the best, twice a week, for your easy perusal.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from Super Soco and Rushlane *