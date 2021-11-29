Kawasaki To Launch Three Electric Motorcycles Next Year

Team Green just released at this year’s EICMA that they are on track to give us three electric bikes for next year.

This bid for an electric future is right up the alley with the company’s recently released goals to be fully electric by 2035. It’s also a goal that matches up nicely with the EU’s trajectory to cut 78% emissions by 2035, though the thought of Kawasaki going fully electric in less than 15 years has left more than a few Kawi fans both curious and dubious of the trajected timeline.

“I don’t think sports bikes or tourers are ready to go Electric,” ponders a commentator in response to Electrek’s article on the same topic.

“The battery density (charging) is still not there but it will come and it will come fast. They would do well to at least dip their toe in the water and make a few, just so they can work out all the issues.”

All nitty-gritty bits aside, the business means…well, business – as seen in the words of Kawasaki’s CEO Hiroshi, who was loud and clear dropping the following statement at this year’s EICMA:

“I would like to share a new commitment with you now: Next year in 2022, we will show a minimum of three electric vehicles globally. That is a promise.”

Bottom line, the ‘Endeavour pure electric EV’ project from Team Green’s lab may not have made it to Milan this year, but with the company making big promises toward a lean, clean, green future (and many other brand names requiring extensions on their own deadlines), we’re going to go ahead and assume they’re on track…for now.

