EICMA 2021: Brembo S.P.A Reveals Several Big Projects Including Concept Caliper

Brembo has been a busy bee these past few months.

On top of acquiring J Juan Brakes via a clean cash payout of €73 Million on November 4th, the brand has also been in the process of buying out tech startup companies in the hunt for new advancements for their own systems.

Now, they’ve got a handful of hefty projects in the pipeline. According to MarketScreener, the company has been working closely in collaboration with SBS Friction, with the eventual goal being to replace their entire range of Aftermarket brake pads by 2024.

While this may seem drastic, keep in mind – Brembo is in the business of presenting new, solid tech; this is just the easiest way to phase out the old in favor of the new.

As well, MarketScreener tells us that Brembo & Harley-Davidson have partnered up to create a new braking system designed for the Sportster S. Not much else has been referenced for this braking system, except that the main biggies are its “performance and lightweight style.”

In commemoration of the company’s bid for new, quality additions to the motorcycle market, Brembo has launched their brand new Brembo UPGRADE program; a brake system guidance for riders, complete with four categories: Custom, Road, Off- road and Racing.

“These four options guarantee a wide range of solutions that are able to meet the needs of those who want to upgrade their own system for a sportier performance, improved safety or simply to give their own vehicle a unique and personal style,” states the article.

Next, we have two new brake calipers to tout about EICMA proper.

First, there’s the newest member of the GP4 brake caliper family, christened the GP4-MINI.

This brake caliper is purportedly, “designed specifically for motorbikes used on the track by the upcoming generations, who are racing to become the riders of the future, tackling international circuits with the same technologies used in the higher categories.”

The second is a curious addition to Brambo’s concept shelf. Titled ‘New G Sessanta,’ Brembo’s newest brake concept was first showed in mid-May, with the first physical structure being shown at this year’s EICMA.

(To all the big fans of Iron Man; you may soon have a blazing red brake to match your bike to Tony Stark’s own arc reactor.)

The caliper is “inspired by the first motorcycle brake caliper produced by the company and embodies the new mobility vision of the future.”

“The core of the concept lies in the revolutionary application of LED technology directly on the body of the caliper,” explain’s Brembo’s website.

“This solution is adaptable to every application and type of caliper, and enhances its form and function: it can be both an interface, communicating directly with the user, and an aesthetic choice, adapting to the user’s tastes and preferences. The light takes Brembo’s experience in the use of color to a higher level, giving it new values.”



“The use of color and light also has the potential to enable data and information to be sent on the conditions of the vehicle and the caliper itself, or even help localize a parked vehicle by emitting a courtesy light.​​”

We will keep you up-to-date on everything else happening as it comes down the pipeline; in the meantime, check out our photo galleries of Brembo’s new projects below for a better peek at their docket of stuffs.

Be sure to drop a comment, check out the new “EICMA2021” category that we’ve curated just for you to enjoy the ever-growing list of pretty machines to be debuted in Milan, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

Brembo & Harley-Davidson Sportster S Braking System

Brembo GP4 MINI Brake Caliper

Brembo New G Sessanta Concept Brake Caliper