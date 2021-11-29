EICMA 2021: Winner of ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ Goes To…

MV Agusta has just snatched the ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ contest at 2021 EICMA, held by Italian media outlet “Motociclismo”.

“Attendees and readers vote on the contestants throughout the four-day show, with organizers tallying the totals,” commented a report from RideApart.

“This year, MV Agusta’s special-edition Superveloce Ago took home top prize, leading a pack of all-new and heavily-updated bikes.”

Here’s the list of bikes that were up for the award, in the order of votes they got:

EICMA 2021 ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ Contest Results (Top Three)

Vote Percentage: 47.2%

Vote Percentage: 19.4%

Vote Percentage: 7.9%

Honorable Mentions

Fantic 450 Rally

SWM Six Days 500

Fun fact – according to the report, only Ducati and MV Agusta have ever won this contest, with the ‘Top Ten’ category continuing to boast various different manufacturers.

My mind is boggled, because that means in 16 years that Motociclismo has hosted the competition, only red beasties have stolen the title; Agusta hogging the podium in 2005, 2007 and 2010 with the Brutale 910 R, Brutale 1078RR and F3, and 2012 seeing the Rivale 800 at the top of the heap.

“For us it is another great recognition and further confirmation of how much energy and resources MV Agusta is dedicating to the constant development of new products,” enthuses Timur Sardarov, MV Agusta’s CEO.

“Having won this important competition for the sixth time is a great satisfaction for all of us. I want to dedicate this victory to all our employees who put incredible passion into their work every day.”

Who do you think should have won the ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ Contest? Extra points for creativity – and comment your answer below, we love reading what you give us.



In the meantime, be sure to check out other news coming down the pipeline from EICMA proper, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.