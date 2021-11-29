MotoGPMotorcycle NewsEICMATradeshowsEICMA 2021

EICMA 2021: Yamaha Celebrates Rossi With R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute Bike Among Friends and Fans

Valentino Rossi checking out the new limited edition tribute bike from Yamaha in commemoration of his 26-year career

This past Thursday, nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi celebrated ‘One More Lap’ with the good people of EICMA 2021 and Yamaha

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer had Rossi ride on to stage on board a Yamaha M1 (bedecked in a 60th anniversary-livered scheme), after which point Yamaha also uncovered a limited edition GYTR VR46 Yamaha R1 for the Italian legend – both a commemoration of the racer’s beloved VR46 Academy, and also a tribute to the man’s 26 years with Yamaha. 

Valentino Rossi on the 60th anniversary special limited edition Yamaha R1 brought out for his 'One More Lap' event at 2021 EICMA

As if the entire bloody bike isn’t enough of a perk, CarAndBike also tells us that the limited edition R1 GYTR VR46 houses the obligatory ‘Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing spec parts’. That includes swanky carbon fiber bodywork dressed in special livery created by Aldo Drudi, of Drudi Performance – a friend of Rossi’s, as well has his erstwhile helmet designer.

The R1 GYTR VR46 also sports a subframe made of the same stuff as the fairings for light handling, as well as a 22-liter gas tank sitting on Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and a nifty REX 140 Marelli ECU ‘for enhanced power delivery.’

Other features include “GYTR developed Marchesini wheel-set, Akrapovic exhaust, front brake protector, handlebar set, air funnel set, head gasket, slipper clutch, electronic throttle and more,” according to Motogp’s official website.

Celebrating with him for the event were Team Suzuki Ecstar duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins, along with Aprilia Racing teammates Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales. VR46 Racing Team‘s Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi were also in attendance, rounding out the talented Italian’s career celebration beautifully.

Valentino Rossi and select important members of the man's career and accomplishments, taking a picture on the stage of the "one More Lap' event at 2021 EICMA

Even though Rossi’s time on the MotoGP track is finished, his VR46 team will be debuting with Ducati for the 2022 season.  Be sure to stay tuned, check out other news we have from Rossi’s VR46 Racing Team, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

