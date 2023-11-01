EICMA: CFMoto Prepares Multiple Bikes for November

EICMA is just around the corner, and brands around the good globe are prepping in anticipation of showcasing their next biggest thing on the floor of Fiera Milano Rho; amongst those companies sits CFMoto, brimming with bikes and ready to roll into the end of year spotlight.

CFMoto’s 1255NK, which will be one of the machines present at EICMA 2023. Media sourced from CFMoto’s Instagram page.

A sneak peek at the Chinese bike brand’s social media page shows multiple projects in the pipeline, at least three of which are incubating motorcycles. The first teaser shows that CFMoto’s 450 NK will soon be joined by an A1-license-friendly 125 NK – nothing too exciting if you’re in the Western Hemisphere, but news all the same.

A Combat Wraith alongside a sketch of CFMoto’s Low Ride concept. Media sourced from Combat Motors and CFMoto’s Instagram page.

After this, a post shows a refreshed CL-C Low Ride with a futuristic aesthetic – a bike many argue could carry a larger powertrain for the publishing of a performance cruiser.

The sketch is obviously more intuitive than realistic, but we’re drawn to what appears to be a parallel-twin powertrain housed in the middle of a VERY longwheelbase with double wishbone forks that wouldn’t look out of place on a $165,000 USD Combat Wraith (our man Simon will tell you more about that brand).

A view of CFMoto’s MT-X concept. Media sourced from CFMoto’s Instagram account.

Of course, we cannot forget the MT-X concept, a long-anticipated adventure bike that appears to carry a love for the dirt; the silhouette rolls on a semblance of dual sport knobblies (tubeless spoked, perhaps?), while a skid plate, high front mudguard and equally high ground clearance/handlebars all scream “ready for new terrain.”

Keep in mind, CFMoto was also testing out what appeared to be a bigger-cc supersport back in July; should this be the 500/600sr everybody’s waiting for, that means EICMA’s trifecta of CFMoto concepts could very well turn into five.

What do you think CFMoto’s got in store for her fans at EICMA 2023?