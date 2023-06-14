The Beijing Motorcycle Show: CFMoto Shows Off Six New Models

CFMoto may have only entered our American market in 2021, but it’s obvious the Chinese bike brand has keen sights on becoming a main contender.

We see the hustle in the sheer volume of bikes CFMoto has debuted; while 2021 showed off four models for the U.S., 2022 saw seven more primed for Western shores – and now, the Beijing Motorcycle Show has afforded us a look at an additional seven power-happy beasties just waiting to roll off dealership asphalt into the streets of China proper.

Based on coverage from RideApart, at least some of these new bikes will also be released globally – so let’s see what we could be getting over here in the next year or so.

A view of the new models for CFmoto’s 2023 range. Media sourced from RideApart.

CFMoto’s new 2023 bikes are as follows:

2023 CFMoto 1250TR-G

2023 CFMoto 800MT Explore Edition

2023 CFMoto XO Papio Trail

2023 CFMoto 450SR S

2023 CFMoto 450NK

2023 CFMoto 450CL-C

While the 1250TR-G provides excellent long-distance touring (luggage included) , the 125cc XO Papio Trail affords a more accessible, rough-and-ready scoot. We see also that CFMoto’s US-available Ibex 800 has been revised to the 2023 CFMoto 800MT Explore Edition, featuring four tweakable ride modes, Michelin Anakee Adventure rubber, CFMoto Ride Connectivity and the inclusion of a nifty 8” TFT screen.

For the stripped, sporty aesthetic, CFMoto’s given us the 450NK – a naked version of America’s 450SS (China’s 450SR), complete with a 270-degree crankshaft for feels “reminiscent of a 90-degree V-twin engine.”

Of course, the full-fairinged sibling herself would get a variant for 2023. The all-new 450SR S will be sure to hit the sweet spot with many a hooner – especially given the new winglets, revised fairings, and swanky, single-sided swingarm.

But wait – we have CFMoto’s homage to the retro scene, too.

The 450 CL-C comes in two available variants:

Two-seater cruiser style

Single-seater bobber aesthetic

So far, everybody’s money is leaning on the 800MT Explore Edition, 450NK, and 450SR S (450SS S?) coming to America. What do you think?