The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 RC: The Ultimate (Limited Edition) Expression Of Supersport

The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 RC is a special beast. It takes the 2021 F3 800, itself an incredible bike, and turns every knob, dial, and switch up to 11. And to make it mean something, only 350 will ever be built, to celebrate the 2020 FIM Moto2 GP season that saw the return of MV Agusta to on-track competition in the world’s greatest superbike series, the FIM MotoGP.

For this limited edition, the Italian manufacturer has pushed the 798cc inline-triple, with its counter-rotating crankshaft, and added 5 more HP to bring it to 153 HP, with the same 65 lb-ft of torque. It also keeps the alloy steel frame and full cast aluminum alloy swingarm.

Where it dives into special edition territory is with racing partners adding their own little bits to the bike, as RC stands for “Reparto Corse,” or literally “Racing Team.” Marzocchi provides a full race-spec telescopic hydraulic fork front suspension, with a Sachs single shock rear suspension. Both suspensions, of course, are fully adjustable.

Brembo is the name of the game for the brakes, with a 4 piston monoblocks clamping dual floating discs up front, and a 2 piston clamping the rear single disc. ABS and braking control systems are provided by Bosch, with a specific “Race Mode” setting that the regular F3 800 does not get.

The downpipe, flow pipe, and exhaust are all full titanium and custom made for the F3 800 RC by SC-Project, with a carbon fiber slip-on to make it (barely) road legal. And, being Italian, the stock tires are provided in cooperation with Pirelli, and are of their Diablo Corsa semi-slick line, which again are barely road legal.

And in case you did want to take it to the track, a full conversion kit comes with each bike to remove the road legal parts and turn it into a fire-breathing track bike. Each bike also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity tied to its VIN, which is signed by the CEO, and a special edition number from 1 on up. Bike 0, the prototype, is being kept by MV Agusta themselves.

The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 starts at approximately $22,999 USD / $29,180 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€18,990).

Special note: This motorcycle may no longer be available for purchase, as it was put on sale in mid-2020 as a 2021 model year bike.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $22,999 USD/$29,180 CAD

$22,999 USD/$29,180 CAD Key Features:

True race partner parts on the bike, adjusted for street use Special “race mode” control system World’s first production supersport with counter-rotating crankshaft

Main Specs Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple

798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple Horsepower: 153 HP

153 HP Torque: 65 lb-ft

65 lb-ft Wet Weight : Approx 400 lbs (Approx 181.5 kg)

: Approx 400 lbs (Approx 181.5 kg) Seat Height: 32.62 inches (830 mm) Competitors Yamaha YZF-R1M

Ducati Panigale V4 S

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

2021 MV Agusta F3 800 RC Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple Power 153 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner Starter Electric Color Metallic Avio Grey, Ago Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2030 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 730 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta F3 800 RC Features

Advanced electronics The electronics of the 800 RC, originate on the race track, are based on the MVICS (Motor Vehicle Integrated Control System). For the 2018 models the main changes consist in the improvement of the 4-maps Ride by Wire system. 8-level traction control algorythm has been completely redefined. Electronic Assisted Shifting (EAS 2.0 up & down) has been revised to reduce shift times.



EURO 4 COMPLIANT The gearbox has been completely redesigned to improve shift engagement and reduce the force necessary to actuate the lever. Like on the F3 675 and the F3 800, the introduction of new engine covers on the RC model helped increase engine protection in case of impacts or falls, while also reducing noise levels. All of which without sacrificing the signature engine roar that makes every MV Agusta unique.



Safety When all you have to think about is riding, fun and pleasure are at their top, especially since safety is ensured by the two-channel Bosch 9 PLUS ABS system with Race Mode. With Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation, the system controls the pressure applied on the front brake to avoid involuntary rear wheel lift-up.



