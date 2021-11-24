EICMA 2021: CAKE’s :work Series For “True Professionals”

CAKE’s just launched their next big thing at this year’s EICMA – and considering the brand’s partnership with FIM for sustainable track management via their own units, it makes sense that the company would think….bigger.

By bigger, we mean better (seeing as the two don’t always go hand-in-hand); CAKE’s website tells us that the new series flaunts “increased motor power, optimized cargo possibilities and up to double the battery capacity.”

“It is intended to be an environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional petrol vehicles,” continues DesignBoom’s report.

“The new utility vehicles are specially designed for professional applications such as delivery drivers and craftsmen. this series addresses pollution and traffic, which are common problems of metropolitan areas.”

The series offers three machines to tout about the industry proper: The kalk, the ösa, and the makka.

The Kalk :work

The off-road Service Tool

Purported by DesignBoom to be the favorite of American record producer, rapper, singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams, the Kalk features “an off-road platform, made with light and premium components with the goal of creating the fastest and most efficient bike for remote work missions.”

Top Speed

+90 km/h

Drivers License

AM or B (EU)

Range

83 km mixed city riding (WMTC-II)*

Power

10 kW (13,4 hp)

The ösa Flex :work and ösa+ :work

The Towing Truck

“The Ösa :work is CAKE’s powerful workbench and towing truck on two wheels, with strong hauling power, optimized cargo capacity and increased range to run for longer than ever.”

Top Speed

45 km/h – +90 km/h for the ösa+

Drivers License

AM or B (EU) – A1 (EU) for the ösa+

Range

140 km mixed city riding (WMTC-II)* – 125 km mixed city riding (WMTC-II) for the ösa+

Power

7 kW (9,4 hp) – 11 kW (14,6 hp) for the ösa+

The Makka :work

The Urban Shuttle

“An agile yet robust urban mobility tool and smart configuration platform that moves tools, equipment and gear easily from point A to B.”

Top Speed

45 km/h

Drivers License

AM or B (EU)

Range

100 km mixed city riding (WMTC-II)*

Power

4 kW (5,4 hp)

With the brand claiming in the history books that they’re also gunning to create “EV motocross race series much like the FIA Formula E World Championships”, we’re intrigued to see what the brand is up to next.



