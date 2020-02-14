Arch Motorcycle has a Euro 4 Compliant KRGT-1

Keeping the KRGT-1 Alive

Arch Motorcycle’s flagship model is the KRGT-1. The bike was not Euro 4 compliant until now. The motorcycle company has just released a version of the bike that meets the stricter Euro 4 emissions standards. Speedbox, Arch’s Swiss distributor will display the new version of the bike at Swiss Moto in Zurich from February 20 to 23.

The company has actually had the approval since November 2019. However, the need to start selling Euro 4 compliant bikes didn’t hit until later, so Arch Motorcycle just waited to announce it. As you might imagine, Euro 5 is right around the corner, and you can bet Arch will be making updates for that, too. It should be noted that the Euro 4 updates were an important step towards Euro 5 compliance, and the move to get Euro 4 compliance will allow Arch to continue selling bikes right now.

“The focus to achieve Euro 4 certification and make ARCH motorcycles available to more riders around the world has taken a significant investment of time, energy and innovation,” ARCH Motorcycle co-founder Gard Hollinger said in a statement. “We didn’t want to just make the existing bike meet the regulations, we wanted to use the opportunity to make meaningful design updates throughout the machine.”

I’ll provide any updates on Arch and its movements towards Euro 5 compliance. At this time, all I can say is that the company told RideApart that it is working towards Euro5 compliance.