Matrix 4 Puts Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on a Ducati Scrambler

The Upcoming Matrix Is Looking Better Already

If there’s one thing that the Matrix did right in my book, it’s that motorcycle chase scene in the second Matrix movie on the interstate with Trinity and the Ducati 996. You can check out that chase scene by clicking here. Well, the new Matrix is in the works, and it looks like there could be another cool Ducati in it. No not a 996, but a Scrambler.

MoreBikes posted a video that showed Keanu and Carrie on a Ducati Scrambler (it looks like an 1100). The bike is attached to a filming rig, so you have no idea what the end scene will look like. Carrie is fake piloting the motorcycle and Keanu is standing on the passenger footpegs.

It’s unclear what the movie will use the bike for, but I’d be willing to bet it will be an exciting sequence. The Matrix franchise is known for having some of the best action scenes in the movie business, and I’d be willing to bet that this fourth installment in the series will have some impressive stuff. You can check out the quick video below.