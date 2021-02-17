Keanu Reeves Spotted in Malibu on his ARCH KRGT-1

Keanu Reeves is renowned for being an actor, motorcycle enthusiast, and overall awesome human being. To no surprise, he was recently filmed chatting with fans about the motorcycle he was riding in Malibu, California.

Reeves was out riding on his custom ARCH motorcycle which is his own motorcycle company and happens to be celebrating its 10th birthday this year.

While taking a short break on his ride as we all take, a few fans came up to chat about his Arch KRGT-1. After a few minutes of chatting, he carries off into the Malibu sunset on his motorcycle.

The KRGT-1 is an absolute torque monster consisting of a 2032cc V-twin producing 122 horsepower and 122 lb-ft of torque. It is loaded with goodies throughout including full Ohlins suspension, BST carbon-fiber wheels, Bosch ABS system, CNC-machined billet aluminum fuel cells, and endless hours of machining. After all said and done, you can pick up an ARCH KRGT-1 for $85,000 out of the California-based shop.

The company was founded in 2011 by Keanu and his friend and bike builder Gard Hollinger after Reeves came to him about building a custom bike. After the first build was finished, the conversation moved to dive headfirst into the motorcycle industry.

One of Keanu’s greatest pleasures is seeing his customers enjoying their new ARCH on the streets. This is why after 10 years, the motorcycle company has continued building dream bikes with true passion. So if you’re inclined, visit the ARCH website here.