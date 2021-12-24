9 Machines from Keanu Reeves’s Garage

“I Like Riding In The Rain. It’s A Little More Sketchy.”

It’s no secret – Canadian actor Keanu Reeves (his first name means “”cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian) has a love of pretty machines.

While he continues to run ARCH Motorcycles together with his friend, Gard Hollinger (and doesn’t shy away from talking about the beauty of riding with friends and loved ones), Reeves has been building up his garage – and an article from NewsByte App has a very nice view of 9 vehicles that we have curated for your viewing pleasure.

12-o-clock Center Mark on the Steering Wheel

“I enjoy the fact that the car allows me to be fast and efficient. I’ve developed a bond with it,” Reeves was known to comment on this particular car.

The Black Carrera 4S is capable of a neat 443 hp @ 6,500 rpm, with 390 lb-ft of torque yanking away @ 2,300 rpm.

The actor’s Constant Friend Since 1985

This was the actor’s first car, which he apparently called “Dumpy” since that what it was at the time – a dump.

Gotta love those traditional descriptive nicknames.

The Volvo 122 S clocks in at a nice 86 bhp (or 64 kW) @ 5400 rpm, with a polite 140.0 Nm or 103 lb.ft of torque guiding the soul @ 5400 rpm.

Welcome To Reeve’s Bike Collection

“Intuitive is a good word,” he says in an article from InsideHook.

“When you want to go left, it’s more of a thought than an action.”

That’s exactly what Reeves was aiming for when he built the ARCH KRGT-1 with Hollinger.

“…everything on the KRGT-1 was designed so that you can ride more aggressively with less effort.”

The KRGT-1 cleans the floor with 121.53 hp and 121.77 Nm of torque at the rear wheel.

One of the Favourite Go-To Bikes

“Costing $15,000, it is one of the prized possessions by the actor.”

Coincidentally, AutoEvolution tells us that it was the Dyna that Reeves started modding out with Hollinger, which eventually evolved into the ARCH KRGT-1.

The Dyna hits smooth and sweet, offering 77.78 HP (56.8 kW) @ 5000 rpm.

Reeves’s Enthusiasm For Norton

RideApart tells us that “In 1990, Reeves rode his 1974 Norton Commando from his home in Toronto, Ontario to the Gainesville, Florida area to deliver a script and personally convince River Phoenix to be in My Own Private Idaho.”

“He was successful.”

The Norton Commando features 65 bhp (48 kW) at 6500 rpm, with 48 lb./ft. of torque.

Matrix For Days

This is the model that was used in “The Matrix: Reloaded”, with Ducati coming out with a range of 998’s shortly after the film’s success (at this point the 996 had been retired, hence why some are occasionally confused between the 996 and the 998).

The Ducati 996 features a stunning 112 hp (82.3 kW) @ 8500 rpm, with 93 Nm (9.5 kg-m) @ 8000 rpm to pull at.

For the Laguna Seca Track

“Riding can be a place to think and feel,” Reeves has been known to say about riding.

In 2016, Instagram tells us that Reeves learned how to set up a bike for the track – and we think it was this one.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is a bonkers machine, blasting out a very nice claimed horsepower of 203 hp @ 13,200 rpm, with 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm to play with.

Custom, Custom, Custom.

“In the actor’s huge garage, there sits a black El Diablo,” says the article from NewsByte App.

“West Coast Choppers, a California-based brand, custom designed and painted this one, especially for Reeves.”

The original El Diablo runs out a very nice ~225hp, with a claimed 580 Nm (428 lb/ft) to chew on.

The Ultimate Production Concept Motorcycle

He owns the company, he owns the bike…need we say more?

The Arch Method 143 a massive 2400cc S&S V-Twin engine producing 162hp (118.2 kW) and a maximum torque of 204.76 Nm.

Let us know what you think of this list in the comments – we love hearing from you.

