9 Machines from Keanu Reeves’s Garage

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

“I Like Riding In The Rain. It’s A Little More Sketchy.”

It’s no secret – Canadian actor Keanu Reeves (his first name means “”cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian) has a love of pretty machines. 

While he continues to run ARCH Motorcycles together with his friend, Gard Hollinger (and doesn’t shy away from talking about the beauty of riding with friends and loved ones), Reeves has been building up his garage – and an article from NewsByte App has a very nice view of 9 vehicles that we have curated for your viewing pleasure. 

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

Porsche 911: Black Carrera 4S

12-o-clock Center Mark on the Steering Wheel

“I enjoy the fact that the car allows me to be fast and efficient. I’ve developed a bond with it,” Reeves was known to comment on this particular car.

The Black Carrera 4S is capable of a neat 443 hp @ 6,500 rpm, with 390 lb-ft of torque yanking away @ 2,300 rpm.

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

Volvo 122 S, “Dumpy”

The actor’s Constant Friend Since 1985

This was the actor’s first car, which he apparently called “Dumpy” since that what it was at the time – a dump. 

Gotta love those traditional descriptive nicknames. 

The Volvo 122 S clocks in at a nice 86 bhp (or 64 kW) @ 5400 rpm, with a polite 140.0 Nm or 103 lb.ft of torque guiding the soul @ 5400 rpm.

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

Source: Bloomberg

ARCH KRGT-1

Welcome To Reeve’s Bike Collection

“Intuitive is a good word,” he says in an article from InsideHook

“When you want to go left, it’s more of a thought than an action.”

That’s exactly what Reeves was aiming for when he built the ARCH KRGT-1 with Hollinger. 

“…everything on the KRGT-1 was designed so that you can ride more aggressively with less effort.”

The KRGT-1 cleans the floor with 121.53 hp and 121.77 Nm of torque at the rear wheel. 

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

Source: Facty Health

Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide

One of the Favourite Go-To Bikes

“Costing $15,000, it is one of the prized possessions by the actor.”

Coincidentally, AutoEvolution tells us that it was the Dyna that Reeves started modding out with Hollinger, which eventually evolved into the ARCH KRGT-1.

The Dyna hits smooth and sweet, offering 77.78 HP (56.8 kW) @ 5000 rpm.

1200x-1

Source: Reddit

Norton Commando

Reeves’s Enthusiasm For Norton

RideApart tells us that “In 1990, Reeves rode his 1974 Norton Commando from his home in Toronto, Ontario to the Gainesville, Florida area to deliver a script and personally convince River Phoenix to be in My Own Private Idaho.”

“He was successful.”

The Norton Commando features 65 bhp (48 kW) at 6500 rpm, with 48 lb./ft. of torque. 

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

Source: GQ

Ducati 996 model

Matrix For Days

This is the model that was used in “The Matrix: Reloaded”, with Ducati coming out with a range of 998’s shortly after the film’s success (at this point the 996 had been retired, hence why some are occasionally confused between the 996 and the 998). 

The Ducati 996 features a stunning 112 hp (82.3 kW) @ 8500 rpm, with 93 Nm (9.5 kg-m) @ 8000 rpm to pull at.

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

Source: DriveMag Riders

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

For the Laguna Seca Track

“Riding can be a place to think and feel,” Reeves has been known to say about riding. 

In 2016, Instagram tells us that Reeves learned how to set up a bike for the track – and we think it was this one. 

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is a bonkers machine, blasting out a very nice claimed horsepower of 203 hp @ 13,200 rpm, with 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm to play with.

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

West Coast Choppers-Made El Diablo

Custom, Custom, Custom.

“In the actor’s huge garage, there sits a black El Diablo,” says the article from NewsByte App.

“West Coast Choppers, a California-based brand, custom designed and painted this one, especially for Reeves.”

The original El Diablo runs out a very nice ~225hp, with a claimed 580 Nm (428 lb/ft) to chew on.

Keanu Reeves with his vehicles

Source: Throttle News

Arch Method 143

The Ultimate Production Concept Motorcycle

He owns the company, he owns the bike…need we say more?

The Arch Method 143 a massive 2400cc S&S V-Twin engine producing 162hp (118.2 kW) and a maximum torque of 204.76 Nm.

Let us know what you think of this list in the comments – we love hearing from you. 

  1. Dave
    December 24, 2021
    I’d like to see in person an ARCH. After years of riding sport tourers in 2020 I bought an Indian……there’s something about a v-twin.

  2. Charlie
    December 24, 2021
    I really like the last one shown. The Arch Method 143. He is one of the few actors I would like to talk too. From what I hear he is Genuine people. Jay Leno seems cool too. People tell me I am nuts when I express my love of riding. Granted I have been broken a few times!

  3. Joe Stitt
    December 24, 2021
    You have a lot of cool stuff. I recognized Dumpy’s body shape . Nice old Volvo. My first car was a 1974 Toyota Corona that could max at 85 mph on trips to Ottawafrom Hamilton. I’ve been a car and motorcycle nut since I was a kid in the 1950’s. Thanks for the show.
    Joe Stitt

    • Amanda Quick
      December 24, 2021
      Hey Joe,

      Glad you liked the article! Thanks for giving it a read, happy holidays from the wBW team. 🙂

      Cheers,
      Amanda

  4. Creature
    December 24, 2021
    He’s on a ‘75 Commando, but he has a variety of Norton models. He’s been a Norton owner for many years.

  5. Antoine G
    December 24, 2021
    I loved my 122S! Great car, had it in college,

