Keanu Reeves And Drew Barrymore Reminisce on the Beauty of Bikes

Keeping the Freedom of the Ride Fresh

Here’s the thing about riding a motorcycle – you either love it or hate it, there’s no inbetween.

From the moment you swing a leg over, every limit that life hands you feels like it no longer applies – and that feeling, though it may dull with use, still stands strong in the core of our beings as long as we live.

Among those who agree with this stands A-list actress and celebrity Drew Barrymore, who recently hosted Keanu Reeves on her show, courtesy of his upcoming role in the new action flick “Matrix Resurrections”.

As it turns out, the motorcycle ride she experienced with Reeves more than a decade back still gives her goosebumps – and she shared the memory with Reeves yesterday.

“I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday,” reminisces Barrymore in a report from the People, “…you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and…we went and you took me on the ride of my life.”

“And I was so free, I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy.”

“I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling…I literally walked back into the party skipping.”

“I didn’t even think of it as a ‘Sweet 16,’ but I’m now realising that you can’t have a better Sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is.”

“Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it,” Reeves agrees – and well he should, given that the man has been riding since the 1980’s and currently runs ARCH Motorcycles together with his friend, Gard Hollinger.

*All media sourced from Youtube*