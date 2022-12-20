The 2023 Zero Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

While Honda’s exciting line-up mostly features color changes and price increases, there’s still a lot to spark interest. From the touring and adventure bikes including an array of tech upgrades to Honda’s Rebel series expanding their line, there is something for every type of rider and budget. The lower end of the price spectrum includes a few pint-sized but capable options to introduce new riders or act as a blank canvas for those who like to customize their rides.

Street

2023 Zero SR/S

The 2023 SR/S is a “smart” motorcycle that combines performance and style in a compact package. With a steel-trellis frame, custom swingarm and advanced Showa suspension, it delivers a nimble and intuitive riding experience. At the top of their performance line with 140 ft-lb of torque and a top speed of 124 MPH, the SR/S gives you up to 187 miles of range to enjoy the quick handling helped by the Showa suspension and braking power of the Bosch dual radial brakes.

Available Colors: Gray.

MSRP: $23,995 USD / $30,995 CAD

2023 Zero SR/F

The 2023 Zero SR/F is the naked version of the popular SR/S and boasts the same 110 HP with 140 ft-lb of torque. Combining the same high tech features as the SR/S, the SR/F provides a more upright seating position while maintaining the performance and handling of the SR/S. The SR/F is equipped with Zero’s latest Cypher III+ operating system with a suite of downloadable performance upgrades. Bosch’s Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC), is equal parts brawn and brains.

Available Colors: Black

MSRP: $23,795 USD / $30,695 CAD

2023 Zero SR

The all-new Zero SR is built on the same steel trellis frame and coaxial power pivot chassis as the SR/F and SR/S. The SR is powered by the ZF 75-10 motor and is the first model equipped with a ZFORCE 15.6+ kWh power pack. The motor packs 74 horsepower and 122 ft-lb of torque making this a nimble cruiser in any environment. The Cypher III+ Operating System enables the SR to add upgrades that improve torque, speed, Bosch Advanced Motorcycle Stability Control, add turn-by-turn on-dash navigation, multiple ride modes and more.

Available Colors: Red

MSRP: $19,995 USD / $25,795 CAD

2023 Zero S

The original naked model that started it all, is still able to thrill riders all over the world. Stunning acceleration at any RPM. Unique design and sporty ergonomics transform your daily ride into a thrill. This foundational powertrain delivers ranges up to 89 miles in the city and 45 miles on the highway. This lightweight city cruiser/commuter is a great intro to electric bikes with 46 horsepower and 78 ft-lb of torque.

Available Colors: Grey

MSRP: $12,995 USD / $16,795 CAD

2023 Zero FXE

The motorcycle of the future has arrived. The FXE’s combination of style and technology creates an experience that you would expect from this make. Built on the foundation of the revolutionary Zero ZF 75-5 powertrain and Cypher II operating system, it includes all the tech you could want, full LED lighting and a bright TFT display. With a feathery 298 lbs, the 46 horsepower is ample for this city bike. Though it has a short range, a power pack can be added to extend the fun.

Available Colors: Black

MSRP: $12,995 USD / $16,795 CAD

Dual Sport

2023 Zero DSR/X

With no emissions or noise pollution, the DSR/X allows you to enjoy the great outdoors and not bother anyone while doing it. The technology in this bike provides virtually silent performance and an emission-free ride that delivers a new experience on every adventure. This top of the line dual sport includes all the technology and safety you need like multiple ride modes, linked braking that detects loss of traction a Vehicle Hold braking feature allows the rider a moment to pause with confidence while stopped on an incline or decline.

For power, it has Zero’s largest capacity battery, the Z-Force 17.3 kWh and DSR/X riders can extend their range even more to a massive 21 kWh of charging capacity with the optional Power Tank upgrade. With 100 horsepower, 166 ft-lb of torque and up to 180 miles of range, it’s the perfect adventure companion.

Available Colors: Sage

2023 Zero DSR

With 116 ft-lb of torque the 2023 Zero DSR gives you enough power to handle smooth asphalt or fire roads with the standard all terrain tires. Multiple modes allow you to tailor settings to your route. The DSR’s 70 horsepower cranks the power up to 11 and transforms any road into the adventure of a lifetime and with up to 163 mile range, you can stretch that ride farther than most bikes.

Available Colors: Black

MSRP: $17,995 USD / $23,295 CAD

2023 Zero DS

The Zero DS delivers massive and silent power with the 78 ft-lb of torque and with over 80 miles of range, plenty of miles to use it. Need more range? Add a power tank and ride on With multiple modes to choose from, you’re always in control no matter the surface. The fully adjustable suspension makes it easy to tailor it to your body and riding style.

Available Colors: Quicksand

MSRP: $12,995 USD / $16,795 CAD

2023 Zero FX

The Zero FX has a rugged off-road/motorcross look. The minimalist design and light weight allow up to 90 miles range and make the most of the 78 ft-lb of torque. Whether on your favorite trails, shortcuts or rocketing away when traffic lights flash green, the Zero FX’s punchy Z-Force® powertrain, long legged suspension and dual sport equipment tackles any obstacle.

Colors Available: Candy Blue, Matte Black Metallic, Titanium Metallic