Honda’s Breaking Battery Barriers and BMW’s R 12 S is Finally Here!

Industry Insider: Honda Gets Serious with Solid-State Battery Production Goals

A view of the new 295,000 sqft building that Honda’s built for solid-state batteries. Media sourced from Honda.

Red Giant Aims to be Major Contender for Solid State Battery Technology

Our industry may have been toying with electric performance on two wheels for over a century, but most sources point to the 1970s as the real era when electric bikes were a mass-produced reality…. For America, at any rate.

Back then, residuals connected to the Yom Kippur War saw OPEC placing a crude oil embargo on the United States. This was a move that would result in the 1973 Oil Crisis, with Californians suffering particularly high gas prices and shortages (History.State.Gov).

Fast-forward to 1974; a small manufacturer in California called Auranthic Corp. has pushed out a small-capacity EV bike for the gas-starved masses, with WheelInWater Technologies imparting that the “Charger” likely housed a lead-acid battery capable of “a 30mph [speed] and a 50-mile range on a full charge.”

To make a long segway extremely short, Auranthic Corp’s EV “Charger” was a far cry from the current industry standard, lightweight lithium-ion batteries that boast nearly double the power ratings today (via the Charger’s Owner’s Manual on Econogics). Despite these improvements, some brands still argue that battery technology has a ways to go before they can commit to building an EV motorcycle… and, for many, this “next step” is rooted in solid-state battery tech.

According to Engineering.com, solid-state batteries have the potential to be more energy-dense than lithium-ion or lead-acid, resulting in faster, safer, and more durable energy storage units (with longer range). Even the prestigious Harvard College has cited multiple instances of success in solid-state battery tech studies, proving that the potential is there… but despite the odd company exploring solid-state batteries in concept bikes, no company has yet possessed the gonads to fund mass production of these things in motorcycles… until now.

Honda’s press release tells us that Honda has already finished building a 295,000 sqft factory building dedicated to its own solid-state battery work. Intentional use of this space is purported to be for the following benefits:

Figuring out “technical verification” of solid-state batteries for Honda Nailing down mass-production processes for Honda’s solid-state batteries Providing a “demonstration” for future production intent of solid-state batteries

Considering Honda is still aiming to cut EV bike costs in half by 2030 (with 100% of new vehicle sales being electric by 2040), we’re excited to see what Honda gets up to in the next half-decade

What do you think of Honda’s intent to produce solid-state batteries on a mass scale for the public? Do you think they will be giving us a concept vehicle by 2030 with solid-state battery tech?

Zero Motorcycles Drops 2025 Model Year and New Business Plan

A view of Zero’s two new accessible electric motorcycles, the “XE” and “XB.” Media sourced from Zero Motorcycles.

“All Access” Plan Aims to Make EVs More Attainable to the General Public

While we continue to cook on solid-state battery tech, Zero Motorcycles continues to blast forward with their tried-and-true lithium-ion offerings via the new 2025 model year!

Accompanying this new annum of zero-emission machines is something Zero’s calling their “All Access” Plan. In an industry where accessibility is king, Zero plans on releasing six new motorcycles over the next two years, each one showing off levels of accessibility and affordability to incite riders to try EV bikes.

Here’s what Powersports Business has told us about the EV bikes incubating in Zero’s proverbial lab:

Every single one of Zero’s upcoming EV bikes will be competitively priced at under $10,000 The categories for these bikes will have a wide range and will include off-road, dual-sport, and street bike genres. The majority of Zero’s X Line will be arriving in the summer of 2025… …and two of these bikes – the XE and XB – are officially out and about!

Naturally, Zero’s CEO is excited to put the idea of their new “X” line into the hands of our good riding communities, commenting thusly:

“The new X Line delivers the best-performing models in one of the most exciting growth categories from the most trusted electric brand in powersports. Our mission from day one has been to revolutionize the two-wheeled transportation industry, and we will stop at nothing to deliver on that promise to our growing global community of riders.” – Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles ( Powersports Business )

Here’s a bit more about both of Zero’s new “All Access” X Line bikes:

2025 Zero XE Features

Electric Off-Roading bike

Category-leading rear wheel torque

Precision throttle response

Factory-tuned suspension

Switchable traction control

A swappable 4.3kWh battery

A full-color 2.5-inch TFT dash

Available in North America for an MSRP of $6,495 USD

2025 Zero XB

Electric Off-Roading bike

Category-leading rear wheel torque

Precision throttle response

Factory-tuned suspension

Switchable traction control

A swappable 2.4kWh battery

A full-color 2.5-inch TFT dash

Available in North America for an MSRP of $4,195 USD (€4,500 – incl. tax – in Europe)

…and a bit more about Zero’s hopes in releasing this lineup:

“Arriving in the Summer of 2025, the new X Line will pave the way for global powersports dealer and service center growth to complement Zero’s expansive existing network. The upcoming network expansion will increase access to Zero’s products for more riders in more locations than ever before, ensuring that owners across the globe have the support they need.” – December 3, 2024. ( Powersports Business )

What do you think of Zero’s new X Line?

Can-Am’s First “Origin” EV Bikes Rolls Out of the Factory

A view of the Can-Am team and the first Origin to roll off the production line at Can-Am. Media sourced from The Pack.

Welcome Back to the Motorcycling World, Can-Am!

And, just like that, Can-Am has officially re-entered the two-wheeled community!

According to a collaborated bit of coverage between Marco Ghezzi and The Pack, the very first Can-Am electric bike rolled off the brand’s assembly line in Querétaro, Mexico.

A huge congrats to Can-Am/BRP (and to whoever is in line for that spankin’ new Can-Am #0001 Origin)!

Here are some celebratory words from BRP’s Chief Design Officer and President on the momentous occasion:

“It’s great to see the first Can-Am motorcycle roll off the assembly line. We’ve put years of product design, development, and engineering into them to optimize the riding and ownership experience. …Once behind the handlebars, riders will see that we built these from the ground up with them in mind, from the nimble handling, to the comfort and ergonomy that makes them feel at one with the bikes. Here’s to awakening the energy within every rider!” – Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer BRP ( The Pack )

“The first Can-Am electric motorcycle coming off of the assembly line is a huge milestone for BRP as we position ourselves to be a global leader in the electric motorcycle industry. In addition to the incredible riding experience the Can-Am Pulse and Origin offers, one of our core advantages is our extensive global dealer network that will be selling and servicing Can-Am motorcycles. We can’t wait to start getting these bikes in the hands of riders all over the world.” – Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports and Marine BRP ( The Pack )

For those of you who forgot, the Origin joins the Can-Am Pulse, both being EV beauties, with the former sporting the following spec details:

2025 Can-Am Origin Specifications

Power:

Motor: ROTAX E-POWER, liquid-cooled

Power: 47hp peak (35kW) / 27hp continuous (2kW)

Torque: 53lb-ft (72Nm) from 0 to 4600 RPM

Battery: Integrated, lithium-ion, 8.9kWh

Range:

City: 90 miles (145km)

Combined (WMTC*): 71 miles (115km)

Sustained 50 mph (80km/h): 52 miles (84km)

Charging:

On-board charger: 6.6kW (Level 1 & Level 2 compatible)

Level 2 (240V): 50min (20-80%); 1 hour 30min (0-100%)

Level 1 (120V): 3 hours 10min (20-80%); 5 hours 15min (0-100%)

Transmission: Clutchless direct drive

Suspension:

Front: KYB 43mm inverted fork with 10” (255mm) travel

Rear: KYB HPG shock with adjustable preload, compression, and rebound with 10” (255mm) travel

Brakes:

Front: J.Juan 2-piston floating caliper, 320mm disc

Rear: J.Juan 1-piston floating caliper, 240mm disc

Tires:

Front: Dunlop D605 90/90 R21

Rear: Dunlop D605 120/80 R18

Dimensions:

L x W x H: 86.8 x 33.9 x 55.7” (2,204 x 861 x 1,414mm)

Wheelbase: 59” (1,503mm)

Seat Height: 34” (865mm)

Ground Clearance: 10.8” (274mm)

Dry Weight: 412lb (187kg)

What do you think of Can-Am’s electric motorcycles? Would you give them a test ride?

BMW Reveals the All-New R 12 S

A view of BMW’s all-new R 12 S. Media sourced from BMW.

Meet BMW’s Tribute to the 1973 BMW R 90 S

And just like that, we move on from the miracles of zero-emission transport to the wondrously growly world of ICE power.

Our good House of Bavaria has gifted us with a fantastic bike debut that pays homage to the R 90 S, a Daytona/TT-class-winning machine originally considered by BMW to be “the world’s first production motorcycle with a handlebar fairing designed according to aerodynamic principles.”

Inspiration from this prized bit of history is carried over to BMW’s new 2025 R 12 S in the form of the following nods:

A red “90” on the engine

A handlebar-mounted cockpit fairing with a tinted windshield

Contrast stitching in the saddle

A Lava Orange Metallic paint finish

A red-laid ‘S’ on the side covers

A red double coach line

Brushed and clear-lacquered aluminum surfaces of the tank and seat hump

Should riders choose an “R 12 S Daytona Package,” they’ll also get the following fixings (pulled from BMW’s press release):

That same Lava Orange Metallic Paint

Cockpit Fairing

Short rear tail with integrated LED lighting

Black license plate frame attached to swing arm

Option 719 Classic II Wheels

Hill Start Assist

Headlight Pro

Shift Assistant Pro

Single Seat and Rear Hump Cover

Heated Grips

Cruise Control

Billet Pack (Shadow) Milled Shadow ignition coil covers Oil filler plug Avus Black Metallic Matte cylinder head covers







Billet Pack (Shadow II)

Milled shadow foot shift and brake levers Rider and passenger footrest systems Hand brake and clutch levers Brake reservoir cover Bar end mirrors



As for the bike itself, BMW tells us that this R 12 S houses a new 1,170cc, air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer heart capable of 136hp (101kW) @ 7,750rpm and 92lb-ft (125Nm) of torque @ 6,500rpm. The engine purportedly shows great low-end yank and mid-range power, with ShiftCam Technology optimizing performance across the rev range.

Electric goodies that come as standard also include Hill Start Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Heated Grips, and of course, Cruise Control.

If you’re in the United States, BMW says you’ll be getting a standard short rear tail with a swingarm-mounted license plate frame.

Here’s a view of the bike’s full technical sheet, should you be in the mood for a more detailed gander:

R 12 S Engine Capacity cc 1,170 Bore/stroke mm 101.0 x 73.0 Output hp 109 @ 7,000 rpm Torque ft-lbs. 85 @ 6,500 rpm Type Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer motor Compression 12.0:1 Fuel Premium unleaded 95 RON Valves per cylinder 4 Ø intake/exhaust valve dia. mm 39.0 / 33.0 Ø throttle valve mm 50 Engine control BMS-O with throttle-by-wire Emission control Closed loop 3-way catalytic converter EU5+ Electrical system Generator W 660 Battery V/Ah 12 / 10 Headlight LED Headlight Pro Rear light LED Starter W 1,200 Power transmission Clutch Single-disk dry clutch, hydraulically operated Gearbox Constant-mesh 6-speed manual, cardan drive shaft Transmission ratios I 2.375 II 1.696 III 1.296 IV 1.065 V 0.939 VI 0.848 Primary ratio 1.737 Secondary ratio 2.910 Chassis Frame construction type Steel trellis frame Front-wheel suspension Upside-down 45 mm forks, compression, rebound, and spring preload adjustable Rear wheel suspension Cast aluminum single-sided swingarm with Paralever brace, central progressive shock, rebound, and spring pre-load adjustable Spring travel, front/rear inches 4.7 / 4.7 Wheel castor inches 4.35 Wheelbase inches 59.5 Steering head angle degrees 27.7 Brakes, front Twin 310 mm floating disks with 4-piston monobloc radial brake calipers Brakes, rear Single 265 mm disk with 2-piston floating caliper ABS BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, partial integral Wheels Option 719 Classic II aluminum spoked Wheel size front/rear inches 3.50 x 17 / 5.50 x 17 Tire size front/rear inches 120/70 ZR17 / 180/55 ZR17 Dimensions and weights Total length inches 83.8 Total width incl. bar end mirrors inches Seat height inches 31.3 DIN unladen weight, road ready lbs. 485 Permitted total weight lbs. 948 Fuel tank capacity gallons 4.2 Performance figures Acceleration 0-62 mph seconds 3.6 Top speed mph 134 mph

Are you keen on riding BMW’s new R 12 S?